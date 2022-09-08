New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fitness Tracker Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318597/?utm_source=GNW

The global fitness tracker market is expected to grow from $31.80 billion in 2021 to $38.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The fitness tracker market is expected to grow to $78.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.



The fitness tracker market consists of sales of fitness trackers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for health and fitness tracking.A fitness tracker refers to a device that uses sensors to track orientation, movement, and rotation.



The device collects data and converts it into steps, calories, sleep quality, and overall activity performed by the wearer during the day.A fitness tracker can easily figure out whether a wearer is running or spinning.



The main device types in the fitness tracker market are smart watches, fitness banks, smart glasses, smart clothing and other device types.A smartwatch refers to a digital watch that provides many other features besides timekeeping.



The various applications involved are heart rate tracking, sleep measurement, glucose measurement, sports, running and cycling tracking. The distribution channels are online, retail, and other distribution channels.



North America was the largest region in the fitness tracker market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the fitness tracker market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing incidence of health disorders is expected to propel the growth of the fitness tracker market going forward.A health disorder refers to a condition that has known physical causes and visible psychopathology.



With a fitness tracker, there will be physical activity every day, which helps in preventing various health disorders.For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a US-based government agency, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57%.



Therefore, the increasing incidence of health disorders is driving the growth of the fitness tracker market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the fitness tracker market.Major companies operating in the fitness tracker market are engaging in technological advancements to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2021, Fitbit, a US-based consumer electronics and fitness company that is operating in the fitness tracker market, launched Fitbit Luxe, a fashion-forward health and wellness tracker with the fundamentals like heart and sleep tracking, breathing rate, stress management, and other such features.It added a touch of luxury with a stainless steel case and colour AMOLED display technology.



It has a blood oxygen sensor and keeps track of stress with a daily stress score, sleep, heart rate, steps, active zone minutes, and 50-meter water resistance.



In January 2021, Google, a US-based technology company, acquired Fitbit for an amount of $2.1 billion. Through this acquisition, Google aims to expand its fitness platform portfolio and make health and wellness more accessible to more people. Fitbit is a US-based consumer electronics and fitness company that produces wireless-enabled wearable technology, physical fitness monitors, and activity trackers such as smartwatches.



