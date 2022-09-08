New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Workflow Solutions Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318596/?utm_source=GNW

, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mckesson Corporation, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., NXGN Management LLC, Spok Inc., AMETEK Inc., Vocera Communications Inc., and Capsule Technologies Inc.



The global clinical workflow solutions market is expected to grow from $6.96 billion in 2021 to $7.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The clinical workflow solutions market is expected to grow to $13.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.5%.



The clinical workflow solutions market consists of sales of clinical workflow solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by doctors to track, store, and easily access patients’ medical records. Clinical workflow solutions refer to solutions that help with improving information exchange, coordinating care, improving quality of care, and meeting regulatory requirements.



The main types of clinical workflow solutions are real-time communication solutions; data integration solutions; workflow automation solutions; enterprise reporting and analytics solutions; and care collaboration solutions.Real-time communications (RTC) is any mode of telecommunication in which all users can exchange information instantly or with negligible latency or transmission delays.



The applications involved are diagnostic, research, and therapeutic applications. The various end-users involved are ambulatory care centers, long-term care facilities, and hospitals.



North America was the largest region in the clinical workflow solutions market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the clinical workflow solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The clinical workflow solutions market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides clinical workflow solutions market statistics, including clinical workflow solutions industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a clinical workflow solutions market share, detailed clinical workflow solutions market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the clinical workflow solutions industry. This clinical workflow solutions market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The rising prevalence of diseases is expected to propel the growth of the clinical workflow solutions market going forward. Disease is defined as a condition that impairs the normal functioning of the human body and is manifested by distinct signs and symptoms.Clinical workflows help patients suffering from various diseases by improving the functionality of the healthcare system and offering better healthcare system experiences. For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57%. Further, in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based organization, approximately 537 million adults (20–79 years) were living with diabetes, and the total number of people living with diabetes has been projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Therefore, the rising prevalence of diseases is driving the clinical workflow solutions market.



Rapid technological advancements are a key trend that is gaining popularity in the clinical workflow solutions market.Major companies operating in the market are engaging in technological advancements such as the use of conversational AI in clinical workflow automation along with machine learning to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2019, Cerner, a US-based company that provides clinical workflow solutions, launched AI-Powered Chart Assist to Combat Physician Burnout, to improve the clinician’s experience and upsurge productivity. These developments will assist doctors in addressing patient care and validating diagnoses, reducing physician burden and bolstering the health system’s financial strength.



In February 2022, Bain Capital, a US-based private investment firm, and Hellman & Friedman, a US-based private equity firm, acquired Athenahealth for an amount of $17 billion.With this acquisition, they aim to drive the next phase of their growth journey.



Athenahealth is a US-based company that provides clinical workflow solutions.



The countries covered in theclinical workflow solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318596/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________