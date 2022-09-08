Amdocs Enables New Brazilian Communications Provider, Winity Telecom, to Rapidly Deploy Its Mobile Network and Services to Help Close Digital Divide

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a six-year contract with Winity Telecom, a new nationwide Brazilian mobile operator-led by Patria Investments Group, to enable the rollout of its 4G and 5G networks across remote communities in Brazil.



In the first phase of the project, Amdocs will assist Winity Telecom’s delivery of 4G connectivity to more than 600 small municipalities, including public schools, as well as over 35.000 km of federal highways, to help close the gap in the digital divide. Amdocs is designing Winity’s networks to deliver optimum coverage and quality to ensure cost savings, quick time to market and agility.

“With 5G technology gaining more traction in Brazil and 4G’s continued benefits to connect our communities, our goal is to build state-of-the-art infrastructure to bring more opportunities for all,” said Estevam Araujo, CTIO Winity Telecom. “Through our partnership with Amdocs, we’ll be able to leverage the latest technology and Amdocs’ vast experience to ensure a smooth, rapid deployment of our networks.”

“We’re excited to partner with Winity Telecom on such an exciting project to help connect remote locations across Brazil, which will allow more local communities to flourish,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. “Working together, we will deploy a flexible, robust end-to-end network to enable new consumer and business experiences, further closing the digital divide.”

