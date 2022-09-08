Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”)(Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel from September 12-14.



Synchronoss management’s presentation at the conference will be available on-demand here and accessible via the Investor Relations section of Synchronoss’s website beginning September 12 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. Management will also be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Synchronoss management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or the Company’s Investor Relations team at SNCR@gatewayir.com.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

SNCR@gatewayir.com