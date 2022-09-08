WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Jacobsen, Senior Vice President Finance, will participate in a presentation and host private investor meetings at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. on September 20, 2022. The presentation will take place at 7:40 a.m. PT.



About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 280 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

