Profit.co is Thrilled to Be Part of SaaStr Annual 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit.co is an enterprise-class SaaS application built around OKR methodology for businesses to turbocharge goal management and execution in an increasingly Digital Workplace. Since the pandemic, the digital workspace has become more dynamic with new priorities. Global organizations are looking to integrate, align, track and motivate employees dispersed across time zones.

In SaaStr 2022, Profit.co's OKR experts will showcase innovative new ideas and personalized solutions to help transform your business from an output-driven to an outcome-driven organization.

Visit us this year at Booth No. 230, San Mateo County Events Center, SF Bay Area, from Sept. 13-15. Let us talk about you and Profit.co, leading to a conversation about us.

Profit.co CEO Bastin Gerald takes the stage on the Braindate platform to share some insightful information on nurturing, growing and scaling high-performing teams on Sept. 14, 1 p.m. PT. Click here to save the spot if you are visiting SaaStr 2022.

Profit.co's OKR software allows companies and teams to define their goals as OKRs and manage their collaborative execution through the full life cycle of OKRs. Quarterly goals (OKRs) can be broken down to daily "Tasks'' and managed through "Task Management" application. Profit.co also provides "Employee Development" and "Employee Engagement" modules to facilitate the people processes in the achievement of goals. Profit.co is the most comprehensive results management platform helping businesses to focus, measure and achieve outcomes.

Profit.co has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for the second year in a row in the OKR category. We have also been recognized as a notable vendor in the Collaborative Work Management domain by Forrester. These recognitions of Profit.co are a testament to the product leadership, the best-in-class OKR software — easy to use, spanning from Strategy to Tasks. Profit.co also offers award-winning 24x7 live support and an outcome-focused OKR coaching and consulting program that helps customers to consistently realize their goals.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is now used by some of the world's most innovative companies, from startups to Fortune 100 corporations. Founded in 2018, Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, California, USA, is an enterprise OKR platform, integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement and Strategy Execution. It allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments, ensuring complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Learn more at Profit.co or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SaaStr Annual

The only festival-style SaaS event outdoors + indoors with 1,000+ networking sessions, 750+ VCs and investors, 250+ speakers from the world's leading SaaS companies, 150+ deep-dives, workshops, and classes. SaaStr Annual is the world's largest SaaS community event providing endless opportunities to share and learn with peers from every role, function, industry, company size, and beyond.

Contact Details:

Divya Joseph

divya@profit.co

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment