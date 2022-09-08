Remote Expands Partner Marketplace to Champion Sustainability

English French German Dutch Swedish

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote, the leader in building, managing, and supporting global, distributed workforces, is announcing the expansion of the Remote Marketplace — an ecosystem of partners curated to support Remote’s mission to open the world of work for every person, business, and country — with a new sustainability partners category. Plan A , Consequence , Earthly , Watershed , Ecologi , Patch , EcoCart , Planetly , EarthShare , Lune , and Treedom will join the growing network of featured partners to enable businesses to implement holistic environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) management plans.



"The new sustainability category is close to the heart of Remote. Our mission isn’t just about globalizing the workforce, but also about helping organizations be conscious contributors to the planet,” said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. “Leading businesses through an ever-evolving global work environment is an incredibly large feat and we recognize the only way to do so is to partner with companies that have a shared vision. The Remote Marketplace helps our customers manage growth and adapt to change with the best tools and support available.”

With the new sustainability category, the Remote Marketplace brings together tools such as a climate strategy developer, carbon management platforms, carbon removal and offsetting integrations, carbon credit and nature-based projects marketplaces, tree planting integrations, workplace giving and engagement platforms, a volunteer portal, and more from leading environmental change companies. One of the latest sustainability partners, Plan A, helps companies decarbonize their operations and develop a long-term sustainability plan with its carbon accounting platform and ESG reporting tool.

"Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time, and we do not have much time left to decarbonise our economy. That is why measuring and reducing carbon emissions as well as integrating ESG criteria to business results is paramount for businesses," said Lubomila Jordanova, CEO of Plan A. "The Remote Marketplace allows companies to find the right provider for these services. For us, it’s a chance to connect with more ambitious organizations willing to reach net-zero targets."

Remote first launched its Marketplace in 2021 to offer powerful apps, tools, and services to help customers save time on vendor selection and supercharge their global growth. Since then, the partner network has more than doubled – including category leaders like Lattice , Notion , and Loom – to help companies tackle some of the biggest challenges associated with globally distributed work such as talent sourcing, applicant tracking, productivity, and collaboration, and now, doing their part to combat the climate crisis.

Remote is dedicated to expanding the number of Marketplace partners to take action against climate change and further streamline workflows for customers wanting to globalize their workforce. For more information on how to join Remote’s mission to shape the future of remote work, visit remote.com/partners/marketplace .



About Remote:

Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote closes the gap by enabling employers to hire anyone from anywhere, providing access to opportunity so people everywhere can build better lives. Remote helps companies become global powerhouses by expanding their access to talent beyond their borders. Thousands of businesses rely on Remote’s modern platform and legal, financial, and cultural expertise to onboard, pay, and manage employees and contractors in 150+ countries. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures and General Catalyst.

