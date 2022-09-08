Revolo Biotherapeutics to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that it will be participating in the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY, from September 13-14.



Revolo’s group chief executive officer, Jonathan Rigby, and chief scientific officer, Dr. Roly Foulkes, will be presenting a corporate overview on September 14 at 2 p.m. ET. The team will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the event.

Conference participants who are interested in meeting with management should contact their Baird representative.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function and will be evaluated in a second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is being evaluated in a fully randomized Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

