Benefytt Technologies Appoints Kathryn Dawson as Chief Human Resources Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (“Benefytt” or the “Company”), a health insurance technology company and leading distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans, has appointed Kathryn Dawson as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective August 22, 2022. Ms. Dawson joins Benefytt from Experian, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.



Ms. Dawson brings more than 20 years of expertise in Human Resources and Operations, having held global HR roles for Experian for six years and Nokia (formerly Alcatel-Lucent) for 18 years. In her varied roles, she partnered with executive leadership teams to design and build results-driven people solutions that aligned back to key business priorities. She has been the recipient of awards recognizing the highest levels of achievement and quality, and has a track record of success in leading diverse teams across multiple industries, corporate cultures and geographies.

“I am excited to join Benefytt Technologies and look forward to leveraging my expertise to strengthen the Human Resources function,” said Ms. Dawson. “I am impressed with the leadership team’s focus on building a strong culture while continuing to execute on business goals, and look forward to working with Todd Baxter and the entire leadership team to deliver on this vision.”

In her role, Ms. Dawson is responsible for Benefytt’s overall human resources strategy, including talent acquisition, leadership development, organization design and cultural development, and employee relations. Her balanced perspective on strategic priorities and operational excellence will take into account people, process and technology to develop Benefytt’s HR goals and initiatives.

“We are pleased to welcome Kathryn to the Benefytt team, and are excited to have someone of her caliber in charge of our HR strategy going forward,” said Todd Baxter, CEO of Benefytt. “Her motivation and genuine passion for developing talent, influencing business and driving a high-performance culture will transform our HR capabilities and allow us to better deliver our innovative and highly-personalized healthcare insurance solutions.”

Ms. Dawson holds a BBA in Strategic Management from the University of North Texas. For more information on Benefytt, visit www.benefytt.com or follow Benefytt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/benefytt or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/benefytt-technologies.

About Benefytt Technologies, Inc.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. is a health insurance technology company that primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems, and insurance policy administration platforms. By leveraging existing and emerging platforms and technologies, the Company offers a range of Medicare-related insurance plans from many of the nation’s leading carriers as well as other types of health insurance and supplemental products that meet the needs of consumers.

