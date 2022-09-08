Kaloom Secures $21M in Funding to Accelerate Network Transformation and 5G-Edge Deployments

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaloom™ today announced it secured an additional USD 21 million from the Quebec government and current investor, Alternative Capital Group (ACG), who matched the government of Quebec’s investment. This latest investment will support Kaloom's go-to-market strategy and extend its current heterogeneous hardware strategy by supporting additional platforms like SmartNICs and Servers. The latest cash infusion will also allow Kaloom to ramp up sales, and help its global service provider customers benefit from burgeoning Network transformation and 5G-Edge market opportunities.



ACG's participation in this latest financing round is a strong vote of confidence in Kaloom's ability to execute on its vision. In addition to financial support, ACG brings a wealth of experience and resources that are invaluable to Kaloom’s continued business growth.

“ACG is proud to support Kaloom’s continued business growth as the company realizes the vision it set out to achieve,“ said Nicolas Beauchamp, ACG. “Kaloom's innovative solutions help network providers overcome the major challenges of Network Transformation and 5G-Edge deployments. With Kaloom's help, network providers can deliver the high-speed, low-latency performance that users demand. We look forward to supporting Kaloom in this next growth phase."

This latest cash infusion strengthens Kaloom’s standing as an emerging leader providing fully programmable and automated cloud-native solutions that simplify management and save costs in complex distributed edge networks. Kaloom works with service providers around the globe and plans to expand in Japan, recently registering its business in the country.

"With this investment, we can harness our momentum and continue to serve our global customers while expanding into new markets," said Laurent Marchand, Kaloom Founder and CEO. "Our mission is to empower service providers and operators worldwide with automated and fully programmable distributed edge network solutions that transform underlying network infrastructure and reduce total cost of ownership. This investment is critical to achieving that mission globally and enabling 5G-Edge and private 5G monetization in our industry."

About Kaloom

Kaloom is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge center networking software solution that will disrupt how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world's largest networks. Kaloom is based in the Quartier de l'innovation in Montréal, Quebec. For additional information, visit www.kaloom.com.

