Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that company management will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022, both virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Details of the Crinetics presentation are as follows:

Date & Time: Available on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 12, 2022 Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/876dc867-2584-4a20-a2fa-1c31a8c57fb8

The presentation may be accessed from the H.C. Wainwright platform or from the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Company’s website. A replay of the presentation will be accessible for 90 days.

In addition, if you are interested in arranging a virtual 1x1 meeting with members of the Crinetics management team, please contact your bank/conference representative.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, a somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in Phase 1 clinical studies for CRN04777, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, and for CRN04894, an investigational, oral ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts.

Contacts:

Chas Schultz

VP, IR & Corporate Communications

cschultz@crinetics.com

(858) 450-6464

Investors / Media:

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2577

Aline Sherwood

Scienta Communications

asherwood@scientapr.com

(312) 238-8957