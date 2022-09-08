Verizon Business Furthers Global Growth Strategy With New Leadership Structure

New leadership team dedicated to company’s mission of excellence, innovation and helping to drive customers’ critical digital transformations in 2023 and beyond



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced new and streamlined roles of its management team that went into effect late last month. This new structure supports the organization’s mission of delivering best-in-class solutions and services, and addressing the rapidly accelerating demand for 5G solutions that power business transformation needs of the company’s key stakeholders throughout the world.

“The gap in the global competitive landscape is tightening and the demands of business customers are rapidly evolving and growing,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO, Verizon Business. “Continuing our momentum as a market leader and maker, we assembled this new leadership structure to capitalize on our strengths and accelerate our business, and that of our customers, in ways previously not thought possible.”

These changes, centered around accelerated growth, include the following executives reporting to Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO, Verizon Business:

Aparna Khurjekar: new Chief Revenue Officer of Business Markets and SaaS with Connect and BlueJeans.

new Chief Revenue Officer of Business Markets and SaaS with Connect and BlueJeans. Massimo Peselli: new Chief Revenue Officer of Global Enterprise and Public Sector.

new Chief Revenue Officer of Global Enterprise and Public Sector. Jennifer Artley: Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration , leading the newly created team fully dedicated to 5G adoption and monetization.

Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration leading the newly created team fully dedicated to 5G adoption and monetization. Eric Cevis: continues to lead the Partner Solutions-Global Wholesale team.

continues to lead the Partner Solutions-Global Wholesale team. Iris Meijer: continues to lead the Marketing & Revenue Operations team.

continues to lead the Marketing & Revenue Operations team. Debika Bhattacharya: continues to lead our Product organization.

continues to lead our Product organization. Genia Wilbourn: joins the Verizon Business team from Global Network & Technology as the Global Customer Operations leader.

joins the Verizon Business team from Global Network & Technology as the Global Customer Operations leader. Chris Bartlett: joins Verizon Business from the Corporate Finance team as Chief Financial Officer and head of business strategy, planning and transformation.

Additionally, Sanjiv Gossain joined Verizon this summer to lead Verizon Business in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), reporting to Massimo Peselli. Sanjiv joins from Cognizant, where he led their digital business across Europe.

Verizon Business is the organization that businesses around the globe of all sizes, and across industries, look to when they want to transform the way they operate, accelerate growth, and reimagine their future. With the goal of driving industries forward, and changing the way the world lives, works, and plays, Verizon continues to be the global business partner of choice and the network America relies on.

