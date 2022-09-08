September 8, 2022

BioPorto to Participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, September 8, 2022, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announced plans to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022 in New York City.

Following are details for management’s presentation:

Date: September 12, 2022

Time: Available On Demand at 7am ET

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/2785e18a-7a71-4dd6-a735-695045a60f04

Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings. To request a meeting please contact: meetings@hcwco.com or dwilliamson@hcwco.com. Following the conference, the presentation video will be available for three months on BioPorto’s website at www.bioporto.com.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product is The NGAL Test, which has been designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in a number of countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

For further information, please contact:

EU Investor Relations

Tim Eriksen

Zenith Advisory

+45 4529 0000

investor@bioporto.com

US Investor Relations

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

+1 617 430 7577

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

