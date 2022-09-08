DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Provides Q3 2022 and August Mining Results; Company to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Highlights:



Provides 3Q22 Financial Results and Outlook Commentary

Announces August Mining Results

To Present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company provides updates on its third quarter results, monthly bitcoin production, and an upcoming investor conference.

DMG Q3 2022 Results Highlights

DMG Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available for download on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/search/search_form_pc_en.htm

Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s complete Q3 2022 financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis thereof for a fulsome assessment of the Company’s performance and applicable risk factors.

The following provides a recap of our prepared commentary for our Third Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update:

DMG continues to work towards its goals for building out 1 EH/s of self-mining capacity, as it increased hashrate 18% in the June quarter versus the prior quarter, and continues to build the foundation to execute upon our Core+ strategy. DMG’s balance sheet remains sound despite challenging market conditions.

Revenue: Revenue declined 12% versus the prior quarter to $10.5 million from $11.9 million in the prior quarter, mainly as revenue from self-mining declined a similar percentage to $9.0 million from $10.3 million. The average price of a mined bitcoin declined 19% versus the prior quarter to C$42,288.

Margins: Gross margin percentage was 66%, down from 73% the prior quarter ended March 31, 2022. As a proxy for cash flow from operations, our operating margin percentage less depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation was 52%, down from 58% the prior quarter, and our operating margin percentage was -6%, down from 13% the prior quarter. With increased depreciation, operating margin fell into negative territory. Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation decreased 11% versus the prior quarter to $1.5 million, as we maintain tight control of cash expenses. Due largely to losses on digital currency, DMG swung to a net loss for the quarter of $12.2 million and for the year, a net loss of $7.1 million.

Depreciation: The Company expects depreciation to continue to rise as we deploy additional miners through the end of the calendar year. Even as the Company expects operating margin less depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation to stay in strong positive territory through this crypto downturn, and hence allowing continued investment in its business, on the income statement, this result is likely to be more than offset on the operating margin line by rising depreciation in the near-term, assuming the current bitcoin price environment does not materially improve.

Balance Sheet: Cash plus bitcoin holdings value decreased to $11.9 million from $28.1 million in the prior quarter, as the price used to value our bitcoin on the balance sheet decreased 56% versus the prior quarter. Total asset base accordingly decreased to $106.6 million from $124.8 million.

Bitcoin mined: DMG mined 212 bitcoin, an 8% increase versus the prior quarter from 195 bitcoin, as our 18% increase in realized hashrate to an average of 0.55 EH/s was partly offset by a 9% reduction of the network BTCs per hash. In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, DMG operated approximately 10% below its installed mining capacity, as we dealt with reliability and heat issues with Bitmain’s S19j Pro miner, even as the Company planned to mitigate the summer heat with additional evaporative cooling capacity. Year-to-date, DMG has mined 592 bitcoin.

September quarter mining commentary: In the current quarter, this situation has worsened with summer temperatures, and as such, we expect only a very modest change in realized hashrate in the quarter to end September 30, 2022. DMG expects the situation to markedly improve in the December quarter as temperatures rapidly cool and we approach our expected calendar year end target of 1 EH/s of installed mining capacity, assuming Bitmain deliveries and installations stay on track.

Bitcoin sold: In the June quarter, DMG sold 171 bitcoin at an average bitcoin price of C$38,934 generating $6.7 million of cash. Thus, DMG sold 81% of the bitcoin amount it generated, down from the prior quarter of selling 133% of the bitcoin amount generated. Year-to-date, DMG has sold 508 bitcoin, 86% of what it has mined.

Hosting revenue: DMG hosting revenue declined by 3% versus the prior quarter to $0.9 million, and a more significant decline is expected in the back half of calendar 2022, as the Company focuses on expanding our self-mining capacity. That being said, we are eying specific strategic opportunities to provide hosting services for the purpose of expanding Terra Pool’s network share.

Debt raise update; use of proceeds: DMG has no debt, but continues to consider opportunities for raising debt, mainly to accelerate the deployment in its Christina Lake mining facility of the Company’s immersion cooling technology, which is expected to cost in the range of $10-15 million. Based on the benefits provided by immersion cooling, the deployment is expected to expand hashrate to 1.4 EH/s from 1.0 EH/s. DMG believes immersion cooling provides a very capital efficient way of growing hashrate and accordingly, Terra Pool’s hashrate.

August Preliminary Mining Results

In August 2022, DMG mined 69 bitcoin and added 87 PH/s of mining capacity. DMG’s bitcoin balance as of August 31, 2022 was 362 bitcoin. DMG is on-target with respect to its original schedule for received miner deliveries for growing its hashrate to 1 EH/s by the end of 2022, subject to the receipt, installation and operation of the additional miners.

24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

DMG announces that Sheldon Bennett, Chief Executive Officer and Steven Eliscu, Chief Operating Officer will present a corporate overview at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held on September 12-14, 2022.

Presentation Date: September 13, 2022 Time: 2:30 – 3:00 pm ET Location: Lotte New York Palace

Mr. Bennett and Mr. Eliscu will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG's production of Bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

Follow @dmgblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to DMG's YouTube channel .

