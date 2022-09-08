Frontera Announces Breakthrough Virtual Trade Show Platform Environment

DALLAS, TEXAS, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced the release of its Mixie Expo 3.0 virtual trade show platform environment. This latest version enables clients to easily create sophisticated virtual trade show booths in minutes – at a fraction of the cost of physical structures and with an expanded set of features that deliver the full impact of in-person experiences.

“Virtual Reality (VR) has long been an amazing solution in search of real-world, mainstream commercial applications,” said Frontera Interim CEO Andrew De Luna. “Frontera’s Mixie Expo Virtual Trade Show Platform is proving that the virtualization of in-person group events has the potential to be a sound business opportunity, and we plan to capitalize on the projected $404 billion online events market* with Mixie Expo’s scalability, brilliant technology, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use.”

“Virtual, Augmented, and Mixed Reality applications are often perceived as overly complicated and prohibitively expensive, thereby blunting the interest of potential customers,” said Darshan Sedani, Frontera Chief Visionary Officer. “Mixie Expo 3.0 breaks new ground by delivering accessible audience- and client-friendly solutions at cost-effective price points. Our platform has made it possible for participants to virtually attend trade shows via their existing mobile devices, smart TVs, set-top-boxes, and popular VR headsets, enabling 360º information gathering and full interaction with virtual client representatives.”

For additional Mixie Expo 3.0 details, please visit https://intellim edianetworks.com/products/mixie-expo/ .

*2027 projection. Source: Grand View Research

About Frontera

Frontera Group is a strategic acquirer of intellectual property and revenue-generating companies in the technology and human capital markets. It is developing and executing an aggressive, four-tier acquisition and implementation strategy intended to provide substantial increases in profitability to its acquisitions in industries which possess traditionally low and stagnant EBITDA multiples. The Company has identified and is currently pursuing several revenue-generating acquisition targets.

For further information, please visit Frontera’s website at www.frtgtech.com .

About Intellimedia Networks

Intellimedia Networks is a US and India-based technology company that designs and deploys cloud platforms and applications that create immersive experiences. Intellimedia’s award-winning products utilize AR, VR, and AI to enhance media, training, education, virtual event broadcasting, real estate, and other applications.

For further information, please visit Intellimedia Networks' website at www.intellimedianetworks.com .

