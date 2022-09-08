SELLAS Life Sciences to Host Virtual Investor Symposium on its Lead Asset, Galinpepimut-S, on September 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today reminds the investment community that it will host a virtual investor symposium on its lead asset, galinpepimut-S (GPS), including the potential commercial opportunity for GPS in AML patients.



The conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET featuring remarks from Angelos Stergiou, M.D., Sc.D. h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Francomano, Chief Commercial Officer.

Event: Galinpepimut-S Update Call Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-201-493-6779 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1550371&tp_key=70b7ae2fef

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through September 29, 2022, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13730135. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on SELLAS’ Investor Relations site: https://www.sellaslifesciences.com/investors/

