AGF Appoints Cybele Negris to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blake C. Goldring, Executive Chairman of AGF Management Limited (AGF) (TSX:AGF.B), is pleased to announce the appointment of Cybele Negris, ICD.D to the AGF Board of Directors effective September 27, 2022.



Cybele is CEO and Co-Founder of Webnames.ca Inc., Canada’s original .CA Registrar and one of the country’s leading Internet solutions companies. An accomplished entrepreneur, she previously founded a business and management consulting services company, which later shifted its focus to construction management.

Cybele currently serves on the boards of several leading Canadian businesses, not-for-profits and institutions – including the Royal Canadian Mint – and brings insights gained from her extensive business and governance experience.

“With a track record of business success, extensive governance experience and expert digital prowess, Cybele Negris further diversifies our directors’ experience, expertise and perspectives – making her an ideal addition to AGF’s board,” said Goldring.

As a tech entrepreneur, Cybele has established digital expertise, including in the areas of e-commerce and cybersecurity. Throughout her career, she has exhibited strong leadership abilities and excellence in strategic planning and enterprise risk management, among other things.

Cybele’s many accomplishments have earned her considerable recognition and numerous honours. She was named to the Women’s Executive Network (WXN) Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women list four times, with her fourth honour earning her a place in the WXN Top 100 Hall of Fame. In addition, she was named to the PROFIT W100 list of Canada's Top Female Entrepreneurs for nine consecutive years and has been recognized as one of Business In Vancouver’s Influential Women in Business and Top 40 Under 40.

“We are delighted to welcome Cybele and look forward to benefitting from her expertise, experience and perspective,” added Goldring.

Cybele’s bio is available here.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $40 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

