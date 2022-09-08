AdPredictive Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Audit with No Exceptions; Renews Critical Security and Trust Certification

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best-in-class customer intelligence platform AdPredictive announced today the third consecutive annual renewal of its Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 compliance certification. This certification, which ensures that a company or platform safeguards customer data from privacy breaches or other exposures and also certifies that integrated controls are operating well, was made in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for AdPredictive’s Intelligence Manager platform.



AdPredictive’s platform provides marketers with key functions including the enablement of a deeper understanding of customers, smarter targeting of audiences similar to customers, media optimization (TV) and activation (digital, CTV, social), and business outcomes analysis as well as first-party data enrichments. The renewed certification will support AdPredictive in delivering its industry-leading approach to customers and outcomes-intelligence and can reinforce to stakeholders that the management of client data exceeds security and compliance standards.

“The independent audit report, which notes absolutely no exceptions in the evaluation, is a testament to our continued dedication to providing our clients with reliable security and privacy measures when it comes to managing their data,” said Kristin Frank, CEO of AdPredictive.

AdPredictive was evaluated by A-LIGN Assurance, an independent audit and assessment report provider known as the industry’s top SOC 2 report issuer. The report found no exceptions for the fourth year, underscoring AdPredictive’s seamless adherence to a globally recognized standard for evaluating a company’s design and operating effectiveness of controls in its software, people, data, and procedures to ensure customer and partner data security.

Unique to the SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an analysis of the company's security and safeguards over an extended period of time. Achieving renewal with no exceptions reinforces that the data of both existing and future customers is safe and protected for privacy purposes.

“Renewing our SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a critical component to our long term strategy of prioritizing the security of our customers and reinforcing their confidence in our team’s handling of the data they share with us,” noted Frank, adding, “The collaborative and thorough third-party review has been critical to understanding our current safety measures and allows AdPredictive to double-down on processes that we know will support the protection of our clients’ data into the future.”

About AdPredictive



AdPredictive ( adpredictive.com ) is the industry's first closed-loop marketing solution with advertiser transparency and control. Our best-in-class customer intelligence platform helps our clients understand their customers, impact business outcomes (e.g. revenue & sales), and lead with intelligence. We believe the future of the industry will be driven by closed-loop machine learning intelligence that empowers business leaders to hit their strategic goals and make data-driven decisions, supported by consumer-first privacy and safety measures. AdPredictive is at the vanguard of the multibillion-dollar movement toward control and transparency for next-gen intelligent marketing strategies.



