Portage Biotech to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to improve patient lives and increase survival, today announced that the Company's management team will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date / Time: September 13, 2022 at 9:30am ET Format: Company Presentation





Cantor Fitzgerald’s Oncology, Hematology, & HemeOnc Conference Date / Time: September 28, 2022 at 1:45pm ET Format: Panel Presentation: Trends and Challenges in Immuno-Oncology

The Portage management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during each of these events. Investors interested in meeting with Portage at the conferences should contact their respective event representative.

About Portage Biotech Inc.

Portage is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to improve long-term treatment response and quality of life in patients with evasive cancers. Portage’s access to next-generation technologies coupled with a deep understanding of biological mechanisms enables the identification of the most promising clinical therapies and product development strategies that accelerate these medicines through the translational pipeline. Portage’s portfolio consists of six diverse platforms, with lead programs including invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT agonists) and a suite of treatments targeting the adenosine pathway. Additional programs leverage delivery by intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, and virus-like particles. Within these six platforms, Portage has 14 products currently in development with multiple clinical readouts expected through the end of 2023. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

Chuck Padala

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Gwendolyn Schanker

gschanker@lifescicomms.com