Card Curator and Invstr Announce New, Exciting Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Card Curator , an app that informs rewards credit cardholders on how to earn the most out of their purchases without spending more, and top-rated U.S. investment and financial education app Invstr , have partnered together to help Invstr users make sharper decisions on their daily card spending with Card Curator’s award-winning credit card recommendation tool.



Invstr users will no longer have to play the painful guessing game of which credit cards to use on purchases, as the tool will recommend the “best” card in their wallet that yields the greatest rewards on gas, groceries, dining, and more. It can be found in the Hub of the Invstr app.

All in all, Card Curator’s credit card recommendation tool will provide Invstr users with the clarity and guidance they need when choosing their credit cards for any given purchase. It does this through independent and objective advice, as Card Curator does not receive compensation from banks or credit card issuers for its card recommendations.

“Invstr is one of the leading pioneers in financial literacy and has educated globally over 1 million members of its community on how to become savvier investors through the support of their highly acclaimed features,” said John Taylor Garner, Founder and CEO of Card Curator. “Now with this partnership, Invstr users will become sharper with their daily card spending and won’t be missing out on maximum reward earning opportunities. The number one reason why cardholders miss out on rewards is that they simply use the wrong credit cards on their purchases, and our tool corrects that.”

“Invstr is delighted to be working with Card Curator to help consumers determine the best credit card to use. Our mission is to empower everyone to take charge of their financial future. We aim to help our customers at every stage of their financial journey from learning how to invest, to managing their banking, brokerage, crypto, insurance, and now credit cards in a single easy experience,” said Invstr Founder and CEO Kerim Derhalli.

Card Curator’s credit card recommendation tool is free and available to all U.S. Invstr members. The Invstr app and Card Curator app can be downloaded in the App Store and on Google Play.

About Card Curator

Card Curator (CC) is the first and only true rewards optimization platform that demystifies and simplifies the credit card rewards game, helping users earn an average of $4,000 per year. CC was designed by algorithm and rewards experts to maximize earnings and offer individually tailored recommendations based on each user’s objectives--not influenced by card issuers or third parties. CC is the fastest, most efficient way for cardholders to optimize their spending and maximize the value of their award redemptions, typically generating five times the returns of standard card rewards programs. With guaranteed security and customization, Card Curator levels the rewards playing field between the complexities created by financial institutions and the cardholders who want to maximize the value of their spending but don’t have the time or inclination to decipher the fine print. Based in Lakeville, CT, Card Curator is privately held. For more information, visit www.cardcurator.com .

About Invstr Ltd.

Invstr is a technology company with a presence in New York, London and Istanbul. Through its award-winning smartphone app, Invstr is determined to democratize finance. Founded by Kerim Derhalli in 2013, the app combines fun, learning, and competition to break down barriers and help users become better, more confident investors. Derhalli was named the 2019 Tech Entrepreneur of the Year at the Go:Tech Business Awards in 2019 and Invstr the Fintech App of the Year at the 2019 UK App Awards. Invstr also won the Fintech Innovator of the Year at the UK Business Tech Awards 2018 and Fintech Founder of the Year at the BMW i UK Tech Founder Awards 2018. Invstr is available for both Android and iOS devices, and can be downloaded in the App Store and on Google Play .

