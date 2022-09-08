QuestionPro Opens New Office in Tokyo

TOKYO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services, today announced it is expanding to Japan with the opening of an office in Tokyo. The company named Satoshi Komatsuzaki, an executive with deep experience in market research, as Country Director.

“We see significant opportunity for growth across Japan, based on our existing customers and based on trends we’re seeing in the marketplace,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of Research & Insights at QuestionPro. “Satoshi has deep experience in market research, is well-respected in the industry and shares our vision of establishing a significant presence in Japan.”

QuestionPro is taking a deliberate approach to growing its market in the country, beginning with offering managed research services this year. The team is working to build out and launch the full suite of QuestionPro services, including Research Suite and Survey Software next year. QuestionPro’s Japanese version of the site can be accessed at: https://www.questionpro.com/ja/