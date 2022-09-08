Humacyte Presents at Multiple Conferences in September 2022

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems at commercial scale, today announced an oral presentation on the Company’s Human Acellular Vessel (HAV) by Todd E. Rasmussen, M.D., FACS, (Col, ret. USAF MC) at the 44th International Committee on Military Medicine (ICMM) World Congress was given on September 7, 2022. In addition, company management will represent Humacyte at the HC Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2022. Details of the conferences are as follows:



44th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Title: Innovations for Wartime Vascular Injury and Shock: Novel Human Acellular Vessel and REBOA Technologies to Save Life and Limb

Session: Far Forward Medicine in the 21st Century

Presenter: Todd E. Rasmussen, M.D., FACS, (Col, ret. USAF MC)

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 – 11:15 AM ET (4:00 – 5:15 PM CEST)

HC Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 12 – 14, 2022)

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 9:30 – 10:00 AM ET

Format: Corporate Presentation

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events

The HC Wainwright webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days following the presentations at https://investors.humacyte.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

