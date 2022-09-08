HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market to Garner $66.1 Billion by 2035: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market is predicted to generate $3.7 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $66.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2025 to 2035. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Autonomous Vehicles HD Maps Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025­–2035 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2025 $3.7 billion Market Size in 2035 $66.1 billion CAGR 33.4% No. of Pages in Report 331 Segments Covered Service Type, Usage Type, Vehicle Type, Solution, Level Of Automation, And Region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Surge in the importance of HD maps for safe autonomous driving Opportunities Increase in the adoption of autonomous vehicles Persistent technological advancements for better mapping Restrains Extortionate cost of technology Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global HD map for autonomous vehicles experienced a negative impact due to the presence of lockdowns in numerous countries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various manufacturing facilities were closed in lockdowns, including those in the automotive industry, which adversely impacted the market.

In addition, reduction of the workforce and unavailability of raw materials due to the ban on import and export of goods aggravated the growth of the market. This is majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market based on service type, usage type, vehicle type, solution, level of automation, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on service type, the mapping segment to hold the dominating global HD map for autonomous vehicles market in 2025, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The advertisement segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 38.0% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment to hold the largest market share in 2025, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The commercial vehicles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 36.3% during the forecast period.

Based on usage type, the personal modality segment to hold the dominating market share in 2025, holding nearly three-fourths of the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market , and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The commercial modality segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America to hold the dominating market share in 2025, garnering more than one-third of the global market. On the other hand, the Europe region is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market report include AutoNavi, Baidu, Inc., Civil maps, DeepMap, Inc., Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd., Esri, HERE, Mapbox, Momenta, NavInfo Co., Ltd., Navmii, NVIDIA Corporation, The Sanborn Map Company, Inc., TomTom International BV, Waymo LLC, Woven Planet Holdings, Inc., and Zenrin Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

