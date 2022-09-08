New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Real World Evidence Solutions Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318594/?utm_source=GNW

The global real-world evidence solutions market is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2021 to $1.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The real-world evidence solutions market is expected to grow to $2.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%.



The real-world evidence solutions market consists of sales of real-world evidence solutions services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used to monitor post-market safety and adverse events and to make regulatory decisions. Real-world evidence refers to the clinical evidence regarding the usage and potential benefits or risks of a medical product derived from the analysis of real-world data.



The main components of real-world evidence solutions are services, data sets, clinical setting data, claims data, pharmacy data, and patient-powered data. "Services refer to an activity or the performance of a task with a commercial purpose. They are used in oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas. They are applied in drug development and approval, medical device development and approval, reimbursement/coverage and regulatory decision making, and post-market safety and adverse event monitoring. The various end-users are pharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the real world evidence solutions market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the real-world evidence solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the real-world evidence solutions market.The geriatric population refers to people aged 65 and over, who are at higher risk of falling for several reasons, including postural hypotension, and balance or gait impairment.



Aging increases the threat of chronic diseases such as strokes, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, a US-based intergovernmental organization that published a report on world population ageing in 2019, there were about 703 million people aged over 65 years, and that number is expected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050. Throughout the world, there is an increased population of over-aged 65 years, which stood at 9% in 2019 and is expected to reach 16% by 2050. Therefore, the growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the real-world evidence solutions market.



The development of real-world evidence has become a key trend, gaining popularity in the real-world evidence market.Achieving commercial success and convenient decision-making using real-world data is playing a key role, and real-world evidence addresses those demands for additional information.



For instance, in October 2021, the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, a US-based professional society for health economics and outcomes research, stated that the Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative launched the Real-World Evidence Registry. The Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative helps in addressing potential concerns with RWE studies by launching the RWE registry and establishing a culture of transparency for the analysis and reporting of RWE in healthcare and health research.



In April 2021, Cerner Corporation, a US-based healthcare information technology solutions, services, devices, and hardware provider, acquired Kantar Health for an amount of $375 million.With this acquisition, Cerner Corporation entered the real-world evidence solutions market.



Cerner’s robust collection of real-world data is expected to accelerate innovation using Kantar Health’s life sciences expertise. Kantar Health is a US-based provider of data, analytics, and research to the life sciences industry, operating in the real-world evidence solutions market.



The countries covered in the real-world evidence solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

