Fitness Platforms for Disabled Global Market Report 2022

The global fitness platform for the disabled market is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The fitness platforms market is expected to grow to $3.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.1%.



The fitness platforms for the disabled market consist of sales of fitness services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use the online engagement of disabled users in digital fitness, which offers them virtual fitness coaching through fitness monitoring apps and consultations.A virtual fitness platform for the disabled is an online arena that offers live or on-demand fitness lessons to people with disabilities.



The password-protected workout platform is frequently included as part of a subscription package. As a marketing tactic, some operators may make a selection of workouts freely available to the public.



The main types of platforms covered in the fitness platforms for the disabled market are Android, iOS, and other platforms.The Android platform refers to an open development platform for mobile devices that uses a modified Linux kernel.



The various devices include smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. The applications include exercise and weight loss, diet and nutrition, activity tracking, and other applications.



North America will be the largest region in the fitness platform market for the disabled in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the fitness platforms market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The fitness platforms for the disabled market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fitness platforms for the disabled market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fitness platforms for the disabled market share, detailed fitness platforms for the disabled market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fitness platforms for the disabled industry. This fitness platforms for the disabled market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities is expected to propel the growth of fitness platforms for the disabled market going forward.The prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities refers to the total number of existing cases of chronic diseases and disabilities in a population at a specific time.



Fitness platforms help the chronically ill and disabled population by hosting either live or on-demand fitness classes and providing the user with instructions on exercise, nutritional programs, physical activity, or some other fitness topic.For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialised agency of the United Nations, noncommunicable diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally, and cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths globally.



Over 1 billion people are estimated to be disabled. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities is driving the fitness platforms for the disabled market.



The adoption of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the fitness platform for the disabled market.Many companies operating in the disabled fitness platform market are adopting artificial intelligence to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Gofa International, a US-based AI-powered fitness and education technology company operating in the fitness platform for the disabled market, launched GOFA Fitness, a smart exercise app powered by AI technology, GPS, 3D motion tracking technology, and machine learning to provide users with live feedback during workouts and integrates into the smartphone’s camera, making it an ideal travel companion for workouts.



In November 2019, Google, a US-based global tech company, acquired Fitbit for a deal amount of $2.1 billion. Through this acquisition, Google aims to expand its fitness platform portfolio and make health and wellness more accessible to more people. Fitbit is a US-based pioneer in the consumer fitness tracking market.



The countries covered in the fitness platforms market report covers Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

