Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Report 2022-2027: Technological Developments in Nutrition Create Opportunities

Research and Markets

The Global Parenteral Nutrition Market is estimated to be USD 7.16 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Market Segmentations
The Global Parenteral Nutrition Market is segmented based on Type, Dosage Form, End-User, and Geography.

  • By Type, the market is classified into Amino Acids, Carbohydrates, Electrolytes, Lipids, and Multivitamin Formulations & Trace Elements.
  • By Dosage Form, the market is classified into Ampules, Bags, Bottles, and Vials.
  • By End-User, the market is classified into Clinics, Hospitals, and Long-term Care Providers.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
  • The report analyses the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Such as Cancer ,Liver Diseases and Kidney Diseases
  • Increasing Rate of Geriatric Population and Malnourished Individuals
  • High Natality and Premature Births

Restraints

  • Strict Government Rules Regarding the Approval of Parenteral Nutrition

Opportunities

  • Swift Movements towards Modernization, Over Stressed and Fast Paced Lifestyle
  • Technological Developments in Nutrition

Challenges

  • Lack of Knowledge in Developing Economies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Type

7 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Dosage Form

8 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By End-User

9 Americas' Parenteral Nutrition Market

10 Europe's Parenteral Nutrition Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Parenteral Nutrition Market

12 APAC's Parenteral Nutrition Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie
  • Aculife
  • Amanta
  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • Baxter
  • Bionova Lifesciences
  • Claris
  • Fresenius
  • Grifols
  • Guangzhou Green Cross Pharmaceutical
  • Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical
  • Pfizer
  • Qatar Pharma
  • Servona
  • Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

