Blocked Kitchen Sinks Are a Common Problem Most Homeowners Face. Experts Explain How to Prevent Future Problems

SYDNEY, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading plumber Newcastle-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, blocked kitchen sinks are an increasingly common problem many households face. An incredibly frustrating issue, the situation is actually avoidable by following a few simple tips.

The reason why kitchen sinks clog can generally be attributed to what is being put down the drain, and most people are not actually mindful of what they are rinsing down the sink. When called out to fix blocked drains Newcastle-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver explains that food scraps, coffee grounds, grease, oils and other fats are usually the main culprits. While hot water may delay the process, it is only a matter of time before this debris blocks the drain.

The Plumbing Life Saver recommends homeowners be careful to ensure food scraps and other debris is being disposed of properly. Grease and other fats should be saved in a disposable container before being placed in the garbage, while coffee grounds can be added to mulch or compost. Installing a screen or drain-gate will also help to prevent debris falling down the drain when washing dishes.

To clean kitchen sinks, The Plumbing Life Saver says homeowners should run hot water down the drain after each use. Adding a handful of baking soda will help to clean the sink and absorb odours. Similarly, pouring a cup of vinegar down the sink and letting it sit for about half an hour, followed by hot water, can remove organic buildup within the pipes.

For a healthier plumbing system, it's a good idea to call in the experts. The Plumbing Life Saver is equipped to handle every drain in the home in one appointment. Scheduling regular maintenance services will help to ensure the drains remain free from blockages in the future.

Offering an affordable 24/7 plumbing service, The Plumbing Life Saver can handle all plumbing issues, including repairing hot water Newcastle-wide. Contact the team today to make a booking.

