Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2022

The global connected enterprise market is expected to grow from $242.90 billion in 2021 to $321.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The connected enterprise market is expected to reach $995.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 32.6%.



The connected enterprises market consists of sales of connected enterprises solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to gain more insights and improve the productivity of their business by harmonising technological operations and a deeper level of collaboration. Connected enterprises refer to an ecosystem in which every business line has been digitalized and connected.

The main types of connected enterprises are manufacturing execution systems, customer experience management, enterprise infrastructure management, asset performance management, remote monitoring systems, and others.The manufacturing execution system connects live production data from various vendors, plants, and sites to interact seamlessly with controllers, equipment, and enterprise business systems.



The different connected enterprise offerings include solutions and services. These are used in manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, retail and e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, energy and utilities, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the connected enterprise market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the connected enterprise market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing adoption of 5G networks across the world is expected to propel the growth of the connected enterprise market going forward. 5G is the 5th generation mobile network for the higher speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With 5G network speed, bandwidth, and lower latency, enterprises can have a better-connected experience and offer customers and associates expanded capabilities and continue to enhance the customer experience. For instance, according to the GSM Association, a UK-based industry organisation that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide, in North America, about 13% of connections were 5G in 2021 and will hit 63% by 2025. Therefore, increasing the adoption of 5G networks drives the connected enterprise market.



The development of open communication platforms is a key trend gaining popularity in the connected enterprise market.Major companies in the connected enterprises market are focusing on developing open platforms for better communication channels and the secure exchange of data.



For instance, in 2020, 8x8, a US-based company operating in connected enterprises, launched its open communications platform to deliver and scale work-from-anywhere enterprise communications for organisations worldwide. The new communications platform combines voice and contact center solutions that have intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics to enable richer, more reliable communication experiences across all business functions.



In February 2020, US-based industrial automation company Rockwell Automation acquired Kalypso for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Rockwell Automation aims to broaden its connected enterprise consulting expertise and expand its services to several industries.



Kalypso is a software delivery and consulting firm based in the United States that specialises in the digital transformation of industrial companies.



The countries covered in the connected enterprise market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

