Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market to Hit USD 33.62 Billion by 2029 | Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 8.0%

Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personal care contract manufacturing market size was USD 18.19 billion in 2021 and USD 19.60 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 33.62 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% over the estimated period. The rise can be credited to the surging consumer spending capacities and increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene.

Additional factor propelling industry growth is the escalating consumption of natural products. Fortune Business Insights™ cites this information in its research report, titled “Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market, 2022-2029”.

Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 8.0% 2027 Value Projection USD 33.62 billion Base Year 2020 Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Size in 2021 USD 18.19 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age- Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from High-income Groups to Favor Growth Rising Number of Wealthy Population to Boost Market Expansion

Segments:

Liquids Segment to Emerge Prominent Due to Convenience of Usage

On the basis of formulation, the market is segregated into creams, lotions, liquids, gels, oils, and others. Of these, the liquids segment is estimated to foresee a commendable surge over the estimated period. The rise can be credited to the convenience of deploying liquid formulations.

Skincare Segment to Gain Traction Owing to Rising Number of Dermal Conditions

The skincare segment accounted for a majority share in 2021 and is anticipated to register appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the escalating penetration of multi-functional solutions such as oils, body wash, face creams, and moisturizers. This is further being supplemented by the growing number of dermal conditions.

Considering the regional landscape, the market can be subdivided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Report Coverage:

The report provides a comprehensive coverage of the major trends that are set to drive industry expansion over the forecast period. It further includes an in-depth analysis of the key steps taken by prominent industry players for sustaining their market position. The insights have been provided after extensive research and engagements with major stakeholders in the industry.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Product Demand Driven by Growing Awareness Regarding Personal Hygiene

The personal care contract manufacturing market growth is set to be driven by escalating consumer awareness regarding sanitation and personal hygiene. The industry expansion can be credited to the soaring demand for feminine hygiene products. The maintenance of personal hygiene helps in the improvement of self-confidence, self-esteem, and psychological, emotional, and social well-being.

However, the industry expansion is likely to be hindered by growing investments in manufacturing, intense competition among manufacturers, and the easy availability of counterfeits.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Rising Young Demographic Population and Escalating Disposable Income

The Asia Pacific personal care contract manufacturing market share is slated to register a notable rise over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the surging young demographic population and the escalating disposable income. This is further being supplemented by the surging number of domestic manufacturers in the region.

The industry value in Europe is set to record appreciable growth over the analysis period. This is being driven by the rising consumer preference toward the use of personal care and cosmetic products manufactured using raw materials that are free from harmful chemicals.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Focus on Partnership Agreements & Acquisitions for Driving Industry Growth

Prominent personal care contract manufacturing companies are centered on the adoption of various strategic initiatives, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnership agreements, and others, for the consolidation of their industry position. Several market players are undertaking research activities for enabling the development of new products. Some of the additional steps include rising participation in trade conferences.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

June 2022 – Kolmar Korea planned the acquisition of 55% stake in Yonwoo, a Korean producer of packaging solutions for beauty, personal care, and skincare. The USD 221.6 million deal helped the company in creating collaboration in its cosmetic business.

