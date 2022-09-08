Surgical ENT Devices Market Report 2022: Introduction of Minimally Invasive Procedures Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical ENT Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Radiofrequency Handpieces, Sinus Balloon Dilation Devices), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical ENT devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2022 to 2030. The high prevalence of hearing loss, increasing uptake of surgeries for the treatment of ENT disorders, and the availability of advanced surgical devices are certain factors positively impacting the market growth.



Traditionally existing surgical procedures are slowly being replaced by minimally invasive surgeries in most advanced countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., and Japan. Surgical ENT devices for minimally invasive procedures are dominated by companies such as Karl Storz, which offer HD video rhino-laryngoscope that can be used for visualization of the nose, pharynx, and larynx in HD image quality.



Surgical ENT Device Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the radiofrequency handpieces segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. The sinus balloon dilation devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for devices.

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as a large patient population and developments in healthcare infrastructure, leading to the high demand for ENT surgeries and associated devices.

The European market is likely to witness high growth in the years to come due to the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of ENT-related diseases, and technological advancements. This region has a significant demand for Cochlear Implant (CI) procedures. Germany is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The market is consolidated with a few large and multiple medium and small players. The majority of manufacturers have suffered a negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced demand for devices. However, players are witnessing recovery amid relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing prevalence of ENT disorders

Technological advancements in Surgical ENT devices

Increasing penetration of minimally invasive ENT procedures

Market Restraint Analysis

Shortage of ENT specialist

Risk associated with ENT surgery procedures

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Zeiss

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Johnson & Johnson

Integra Lifesciences

Hoya Corporation

Sonova

