Conduent 2022 HR Technology Conference Panel Focuses on Delivering an Improved Employee Experience to Drive Business Results

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, will host a panel discussion at the 2022 HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Sept. 13. The panel, “The Ultimate Total Experience: Essential Ingredients for Optimizing the Employee Journey,” includes expert perspectives from ServiceNow, Leapgen and Conduent.



The panel covers how organizations can prepare for future HR challenges similar to the pandemic recovery or the great resignation, increase business resiliency and deliver business outcomes with a focus on engaging employees with digital experiences. Today’s employees expect personalized information delivered with digital tools that provide engagement with every interaction across the employment journey. Panel members include:

Jason Averbook, Leapgen co-founder and CEO, will share insights on employee experience trends and the impact on HR teams and organizations at-large.

Melanie Lougee, ServiceNow head of employee workflows strategy and HR Executive Top 100 Influencer, will speak about using an EX platform to harmonize existing HR solutions to deliver seamless digital experiences for employees and managers that also bring improved efficiency in HR workflows.

James Waite, a Conduent Human Capital Solutions architect with expertise in using data and technology to transform and optimize the employment journey, will share stories of evaluating systems and processes to design and implement solutions with a focus on the employee experience.



“HR leaders are in different places with their technology. Some are looking to optimize legacy systems and others need to implement new technology. Conduent’s solutions meet the HR leader right where they are with their technology, budget and resources,” said Michelle Hernandez, Vice President and General Manager of Human Capital Solutions at Conduent. “Conduent’s experts work with HR leaders to ensure an organization’s digital transformation reflects the realities of its workforce, its culture, and its ways of working to facilitate a highly connected workplace that can drive business results.”

Conduent’s Human Capital Solutions can help HR teams future proof their organizations by addressing key issues including:

Orchestrating human-centered processes and journeys while improving efficiencies through automation

Leveraging analytics to deliver business metrics such as improved talent engagement and retention rates while also gaining visibility into global workforce spending across employees.

Maintaining business continuity amidst disruption by using digital service delivery and global operations centers that are available when needed by employees.



The Conduent Human Capital Solutions team will be in booth 2302 from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16 helping attendees explore how their HR organization can improve the employee experience with digital experiences to help drive business outcomes.

