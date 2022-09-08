Media Advisory: Families and Special Guests to Honour Nova Scotia Victims of Impaired Driving

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families and friends of those killed in impairment-related crashes will gather with MADD Canada and other special guests on Saturday for a service of hope and remembrance at the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving.



The beautiful Monument, located at Dartmouth Memorial Gardens, is etched with the names of 124 people who died as a result of someone’s choice to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, including four new names added this year.



Media are invited to attend the Nova Scotia Candlelight Service of Hope and Remembrance:

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. Location: Dartmouth Memorial Gardens, 767 Main St., Dartmouth, NS Guest Speakers: Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella

RCMP A/Chief Superintendent Jeremie Landry

Elder Deb Eisan, Mi’Kmaw Friendship Centre

MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock

MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Steve Sullivan

“Our Nova Scotia Memorial Monument is a beautiful place where we can acknowledge and remember the innocent victims,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Here, we can honour the memories of our loved ones, while also sending a strong and meaningful message to the public about the heart-breaking outcome of driving after drinking alcohol, consuming cannabis or other drugs.”

MADD Canada currently has provincial monuments to honour victims of impairment-related crashes in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Quebec, with plans underway to unveil an Ontario Monument in 2023.

