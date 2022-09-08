5G Infrastructure Market Size to Worth Around USD 98.57 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G Infrastructure market size will reach at USD 7.97 billion in 2022. In a global telecommunications industry, 5G technology has promised low latency that supports about 10 times more bandwidth as compared with 4G infrastructure. It is playing an important role in advancement of technologies including machine-to-machine communication (M2M), smart cities, and IoT. This infrastructure is a new generation of wireless technology with a powerful combination of high speed, low latency, expanded bandwidth, and augmented power efficiency. As the role of 5G infrastructure grows in importance across the globe, the 5G Infrastructure market is estimated to reach $ 98.57 billion by 2030.



The technologies including 2G, 3G and 4G were mainly developed for mobile broadband and personal communication services. However, increased demand for speed and growth in mobile data traffic has led to an emergence of 5G. The U.S. and South Korea were amongst the leading countries which introduced 5G in 2019. In addition to this, other countries have started introducing their plans and strategies to expand their 5G capabilities and have continued to accelerate their 5G adoption. For instance, Ookla, one of the leading mobile and broadband network intelligence providers reported 5G deployments across 116 countries by December 2021, compared to 99 countries at the December 2020.

What is the regional impact in the 5G Infrastructure market?

North America held dominant position and predicted to be in the dominating state during forecast period due to increasing R&D activities in 5G technology and significant presence of key market players. In addition, as the region is a home to leading 5G Infrastructure industry leaders, there is comparatively higher R&D investment.

However, Asia-Pacific is considered as highest growing region in 5G Infrastructure market. The number of 5G subscriptions is growing at rapid pace in Asia-Pacific coupled with an increased network traffic. Also, continuing investments in infrastructure development in this region is boosting deployment trend of 5G networks, fueling growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

By component, the hardware segment has contributed 48.7% market share in 2021.

By spectrum, the sub-6 GHz segment held market share of over 84.9% in 2021.

By network architecture, the non-standalone segment has generated 92% market share in 2021.

By vertical, the enterprise/corporate segment has garnered 22% market share in 2021.

The Asia Pacific region has accounted 45% market share in 2021.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.82 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 98.57 Billion CAGR 36.94% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Samsung, Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope, ZTE, NEC, Comba Telecom Systems, Siklu Communication, and Mavenir.

Report highlights

On the basis of communication infrastructure , the small cell segment is the dominated the global 5G Infrastructure market. Rising need for enhanced cellular network capacity and coverage in areas to deliver lower latency mainly drives growth of this segment. Also, 5G rollout plans by various governments is projected to boost demand for small cells. For instance, China had a national plan for 5G rollout in 2020 which is expected to reach about 400 million people by 2025 with massive build out of small cells.

On the basis of end user, the residential segment is the dominant player and is anticipated to have the biggest impact on 5G Infrastructure market. However, industrial segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for reliability, speed, and low latency networks across manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

A favorable outlook for the industry is being produced by growing 5G infrastructure investment around the globe. For instance, Deutsche Telekom, one of the leading integrated telecommunications companies planned to cover 99% of the population in Germany with advanced 5G technology by the end of 2025, with an annual investment of $6.4 billion. While, in Japan, SoftBank Corp., a Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company planned to raise $282.5 million to expand its 5G network. Such investments are anticipated to boost global 5G Infrastructure market.

On the other hand, 5G enables stable, faster, and secured connectivity that is helping in advancing IoT applications from self-driving vehicles to AI-enabled robots on factory floors and smart grids for renewable energy. According to the Qualcomm, an American multinational corporation, the global 5G value chain is anticipated to be $3.5 trillion by 2035, which is greater than entire mobile value chain as of 2021. This growth of the 5G value chain is major contributor to the global 5G Infrastructure market.

Restraints

Network consortiums and carriers needs to ensure that data virtualization and cloud-based services are ultra-secure to deal with the amplified connectivity related with emergence of 5G and subsequent sophisticated cybersecurity threats. Hence, data privacy and security concerns associated with 5G infrastructure may hamper growth of the global market to some extent during the upcoming years.

Opportunities

Ongoing smart city development trend is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Smart cities effectively utilize 5G technology coupled with IoT to collect real-time data. For instance, 5G expands performance of smart meters and enables quick power reconnection after outages. Likewise, IoT sensors in household appliances, lights, thermostats, and other devices helps in allowing residents with an effective control via 5G connected smartphones.

On the other hand, there is a significant trend of government investment in smart cities. For instance, South Korea’s National Strategic Smart Cities Program, an emerging smart city program promised to serve 70 cities by 2030 and to cover about 60% of population of the country by 2040. Such programs are further creating opportunities for 5G infrastructure market.

Challenges

In order to establish adequate coverage, there is need for huge number of antennas and base stations to be installed. Also, it is significantly expensive for developing countries to lay physical foundation for 5G-enabled devices and other applications including autonomous vehicles, robots, and city infrastructures. This might cost about trillions of dollars. Moreover, there is continuous introduction of wide-ranging regulations for cybersecurity, spectrum availability, EMF radiation, and infrastructure sharing. Such factors are altogether expected to pose considerable challenge for 5G infrastructure market players.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Huawei Technologies Co. signed an agreement with Du, a telecom operator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for collaboration in joint innovation related to the multi-access edge computing. According to the companies, this strategy will help accelerating digital transformation in the Middle East.





Market Segmentation

By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Ran

Das

By Core Network Technology

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

By Network Architecture

Standalone

Non-Standalone

By Spectrum

Sub-6 GHz Low Band Mid Band

mmWave

By Component

Hardware Radio Access Network (RAN) Core Network Backhaul & Transport

Services Consulting Implementation & Integration Support & Maintenance Training & Education







By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





