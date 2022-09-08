New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318579/?utm_source=GNW

The global poultry processing equipment market is expected to grow from $3.45 billion in 2021 to $3.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The poultry processing equipment market is expected to grow to $4.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The poultry processing equipment market consists of sales of poultry processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for processing poultry such as ducks, chickens, and turkeys. Poultry processing equipment is defined as the equipment required for preparing meat from several types of fowl that are consumed by humans, and the final products are sold to the customers in the form of meat and eggs.



The main product types in the poultry processing equipment market are fresh processed, raw cooked, pre-cooked, raw fermentation sausages, cured, dried, and others.Raw food refers to food that is eaten uncooked, that has not yet been cooked, or that has not been cooked enough.



The different poultry types include turkey meat, chicken meat, duck meat, and others. The various equipments used are killing and de-feathering, evisceration, cut-up, deboning and skinning, marinating and tumbling, and others.



North America was the largest region in the poultry processing equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the poultry processing equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing consumption of processed foods is expected to propel the growth of the poultry processing equipment market moving forward.Processed food is defined as food that is prepared through a special method with the main aim of preserving, storing, and making the food safe for consumption.



Consumption of processed food is increasing because of its easy availability and thereby increases the demand for poultry processing equipment.For instance, according to the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, an India-based investment promotion agency operated by the government, the processed food industry in India is expected to reach half a trillion dollars by 2025.



In addition, household consumption of processed food is expected to increase at a higher rate, making India the 5th largest consumer across the globe by 2030.Also, in 2020, according to Standard Process, a US-based manufacturer of whole food supplements, processed food made up around 70% of the diet in the US.



Therefore, the rising consumption of processed foods is driving the growth of the poultry processing equipment market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry processing equipment market.Companies operating in the poultry processing equipment sector are focused on developing new products with innovative solutions to strengthen their presence.



For instance, in June 2020, Marel, an Iceland-based food processing company, launched a new cut-up automation solution for poultry processing.The ACM-NT Compact automated cut-up solution can be used to obtain any customized high-grade chicken part requested by the customer.



It provides the highest percentage of A-grade cuts for leg, breast, and wing products.



In May 2021, Duravant LLC, a US-based provider of equipment and automation solutions to the packaging, food processing, and material handling markets, acquired Foodmate for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Duravant aims to strengthen its global operations across 190 countries by offering premium solutions, improving quality, and optimizing yield in the food processing sector.



Foodmate is a Netherlands-based company that manufactures poultry processing equipment.



The countries covered in the poultry processing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

