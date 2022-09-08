Babak Aghevli Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at DeCurtis Corporation

Orlando, Florida, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeCurtis Corporation, the premier provider of location and proximity-enabled solutions in complex indoor environments with a focus on health, safety and security, operational enhancement, and experience evolution, is pleased to announce the promotion of Babak Aghevli to Chief Technology Officer. In this increased role, Babak will be responsible for expanding and enhancing both the use of DeCurtis’ own technology stack as well as developing offerings into adjacent markets.

Since joining DeCurtis Corporation earlier this year, Babak has leveraged the services and products of the company to provide a world-class digital customer experience. Specifically, the focus has been expanding the brand in new industries such as non-cruise-centric hospitality, oil and gas as well as smart buildings. In his new role, Babak will continue to help lead the team as they enhance the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP™) and complimentary solutions for larger markets.



“Babak has made a tremendous impact since joining DeCurtis,” said Derek Fournier, President and CEO DeCurtis Corporation. “He has provided a fresh perspective regarding our company goals and how to reach them and holds us accountable internally as well as with our clients. We look forward to what he achieves in his new role.”

Babak is a seasoned Information Technology executive with a unique background blending technology, process improvement, and business management in various industries. Before joining DeCurtis, Babak operated his own consulting company, which provided executive-level consulting to cruise lines and the health care industry.

“It is exciting working with such an innovative platform adaptable to serve the needs of multiple industries. The dedicated employees of DeCurtis and I look forward to continuing this journey,” said Babak Aghevli.



Babak’s promotion takes immediate effect.



About DeCurtis Corporation

DeCurtis Corporation is the premier provider of location and proximity-enabled solutions in complex indoor environments with a focus on health, safety and security, operational enhancement, and experience evolution. Creator of Mobile Assembly Suite (MAS™), and the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP™), DeCurtis Corporation is the leader in providing transformational experience technology based on decades of deep industry knowledge in the cruise space that is applicable to other sectors. With a vast range of experience working with some of the world’s best, most-recognized brands, DeCurtis Corporation transforms the guest experience to be safer, secure and more efficient through the creative application of the latest technology. For more information on DeCurtis Corporation, please visit www.decurtis.com.

