Volcon Launches Into the E-bike Market With the Unveiling of Its Class 2 E-bike, the Brat

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), (“Volcon'' or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that it has officially entered into the e-bike market with the launch of its class 2 e-bike, the Volcon Brat.



From the engineers behind the revolutionary Stag and the legendary Grunt, comes a bike built for any adventure, on or off road. Built like a motorcycle, the Brat integrates Volcon’s unique design elements, utilizing the iconic exo-arch frame that mirrors the same design of Volcon’s Grunt and Stag.

“While our brand was built on the dirt, we have a passion for all things performance and the Brat meets our expectations. We set out to enter the market with not only a high-performance machine, but a bike that had style as well. The e-Bike market is saturated with lookalike products, and we believe the Brat stands out from the crowd in both looks and performance,” said Jordan Davis, CEO of Volcon. “We believe the strong growth in the segment is a unique opportunity to offer a fresh product, grabbing the attention of on-road e-Bike enthusiasts. The proverbial leap from the Brat to the Grunt isn’t far. If you can ride the Brat, you can ride our Grunt, meaning as your riding style changes and experience progresses, we’ll have the product for you.”

The Brat has been built with four ride modes to accommodate everything from off-road adventures to maneuvering through urban traffic with ease. These modes vary from minimal pedal assist to full throttle engagement. With 70+ miles of riding fun on a single charge in Mode 1, the Brat provides enough range to empower your adventure and get you back home. The Brat is powered by a 48V battery that can be fully charged in 6-7 hours via Level 1 charging through a standard household outlet.

The Brat’s high torque Volcon motor delivers instantaneous power for sustained climbing and acceleration, with a top speed of 28 mph (when off-road mode is unlocked). This bike may be small, but it gives you enough power to go wherever your adventure leads. Unlike some other e-bikes, The Brat is built for on and off-road riding. The integrated LED headlight and taillight means the fun doesn’t have to stop just because the sun goes down.

The Brat redefines a connected experience by providing a level of information and convenience not found on other e-bikes. The Brat’s dynamic display provides the rider with estimated range, trip distance, time, odometer and speed at a glance. Carrying over the Volcon App technology to the Brat, from the Grunt and Stag, allows for a more dynamic riding experience and even more detailed information about charging time, ride modes and maps, all with simple bluetooth connectivity that seamlessly pairs to your smartphone.

Volcon expects to begin delivering the Brat to dealers and consumers in November 2022, with an MSRP starting at $2,799.

Reserve your Brat today by visiting: www.volcon.com/brat

About Volcon Inc.

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle companies located near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: media@volcon.com

For Dealers: dealers@volcon.com

For Investors: investors@volcon.com

For Marketing: marketing@volcon.com

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ecea9da-9423-4e5b-8d71-4bda5dfb70f8