Clinical Workflow Solutions Market 2022 Analysis, Size, Share and Trends and Forecast to 2032; Quince Market Insights

Pune, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Clinical Workflow Solutions market reach USD $8.43 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.56% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights.

The integration of clinical workflow solutions is a top priority for healthcare providers like clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers in order to ensure better workflows for laborious documentation, management of administrative staff as well as healthcare professionals, and ease of access to clinical patient data needed for decision-making. Furthermore, hospitals with sub-branch locations must share data with other locations in order to enhance the use of interoperable quality solutions. Thus, the need for clinical workflow solutions is being boosted by the growing need to provide patients with seamless, high-quality care and to boost productivity.

Products in the clinical workflow solutions market are focused on using these databases to improve patient care. The increase in efficiency and quality is also evident in the support of clinical research and public health. Not only for integrating software systems across electronic health records, the scope of clinical workflow solutions is expanding to benefit from other information systems. Some of the key radiology procedures that the clinical workflow solutions products target are Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) and Radiology Information Systems (RACS).

Drivers:

Well-developed IT infrastructure

Increase in demand for high-quality care

Restrains:

High maintaining cost

Financial load and technological challenges in the design and operation.

Opportunity:

Increasing uses of improved internet, mobile devices and networks, remote patient monitoring, high-definition video conferencing, and EHRs

Ongoing developments in the ease of data storage, retrieval, and complexity reduction, cloud computing for clinical database administration, and data interoperability.

Challenges:

A lack of skilled employees

Growing number of healthcare IT initiatives

Impact of COVID 19 on Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

In many nations around the world, the rising COVID-19 prevalence has increased the necessity for precise diagnosis and treatment tools. The use of noninvasive digitally connected devices, such as home blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters, by healthcare practitioners to monitor patients has proven to be highly beneficial in this regard. In various nations, there is a growing need for EMR and EHR platforms to manage complicated patient data. By integrating multiple hospital systems with EHRs, hospitals are placing more and more emphasis on enhancing their capabilities. Players in this market have enhanced their software solutions and combined their EHR platforms with telehealth options to better assist healthcare practitioners in managing COVID-19 patients.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type

Based on the type, Clinical Workflow Solutions market is divided into data integration solution, real-time communication solution, workflow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, enterprise reporting and analytics solutions.

Data integration dominated the significant share in 2021. The care collaboration solution segment is expected to grow during the forecasting period.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End user

Based on the end user, Clinical Workflow Solutions market is divided into hospitals, long-term care facilities, ambulatory care centers and others.

The hospital segment is anticipated to grow at a prominent CAGR due to usability, increasing number of healthcare facilities and related data that require proper management along with privacy protection.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Region

Based on the region, Clinical Workflow Solutions market is divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

North America is expected to grow during the forecasting period. The region's market for clinical workflow solutions is being driven by factors such as the sharp increase in healthcare costs, the pressure to produce better health outcomes at lower costs, the presence of a well-developed infrastructure, and government initiatives regarding the efficient use of EHR, interoperability, and a strong focus on patient care. For instance, according to EHR intelligence, since 2011, the U.S. government has spent $38 billion on the installation of EHR systems in healthcare facilities.

Recent Development in the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

In January 2020, Infor entered into an agreement to acquire Intelligent InSites Inc. This acquisition enabled Infor to offer an expanded set of technologies for healthcare organizations.

In May 2020, Stanley health collaborated with CISCO. As part of this collaboration, STANLEY Healthcare's AeroScout Real-time Location System (RTLS) platform was fully integrated with Cisco DNA Spaces. This collaboration enables STANLEY Healthcare to provide a more seamless and cost-effective solution to healthcare providers who rely on RTLS as a core part of their operations.

In April 2020, GE health launched software solutions, virtual care solutions.

In November 2019, Getinge opened its Experience Center in Tokyo, Japan.

Some key Points of the Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Report are:

An in-depth global Clinical Workflow Solutions market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major companies operating in the global Clinical Workflow Solutions market, which include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (USA), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (USA), Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA), GE Healthcare (USA), Epic Systems Corporation (USA), Infor, Inc. (USA), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (USA), Spok, Inc. (USA), Vocera Communications, Inc. (USA), Capsule Technologies, Inc. (USA), AMETEK, Inc. (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Azure Healthcare Limited (Australia), Getinge Group (Sweden), Change Healthcare (US), athenahealth (US), Sonitor Technologies, Inc (Norway) and Connexall (Canada).

Impact of COVID-19 on the global Clinical Workflow Solutions market

Find more insights on this topic from this report, “ Clinical Workflow Solutions Market , by type (data integration solution, real-time communication solution, workflow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, enterprise reporting and analytics solutions), by end user (hospitals, long-term care facilities, ambulatory care centers and others), by region (as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America)”. —Market Size & Forecasting To 2032, in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

