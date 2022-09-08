HOA Management Company and Developer Work Together to Build New Communities in Florida

St. Augustine, F.L., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities are measured by the closeness and kindness of the members within them which is why MAY Management Services has prided itself on excellent association management to HOAs and Condominiums across the state of Florida since 1988. With Florida’s exponential population growth, MAY Management is eager to expand its reach and physical presence into new Florida markets and has been pleased to do so via its partnership with a top-tier luxury home builder.

With a whopping estimation of 845 new residents moving to Florida every day for the next three years, MAY is working closely with its luxury home builder to manage several developing communities in the greater suburbs of Orlando. Together the companies have worked diligently on The Oaks at Kelly Park in Apopka, Riverside Oaks Community in Sanford, and Westhaven at Ovation in Winter Garden. The companies are also expanding developments in the greater Jacksonville market, including Nassau county.

“Partnering with top-tier developers gives us as managers a unique opportunity to optimize management systems within an association from the ground up,” says MAY Management President, Catie Marks. “Our builder has set up our communities for success and longevity. We cannot wait to continue growing as we trust in their expertise and they trust in ours.”

In an effort to help manage communities undergoing new developments and construction projects, MAY Management first began its collaboration with the top-tier luxury home builder in 2019. With a 30+ year reputation for commitment to excellence, MAY was strategically picked for this endeavor, and the communities MAY serves have benefitted immensely as a result.

For more information on future developments, you can keep up to date with MAY Management via its website and social media accounts.

###

MAY Management Services was founded in 1988 by Annie Marks with the intention of providing efficient and innovative management to communities across Florida. With a reputation for outstanding work over the past 30+ years in business, MAY prides itself on its premier association management to some of the most prestigious properties in the state.