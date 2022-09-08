Metro Supply Chain appoints Mark Kelly to lead its operations in the United States

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Supply Chain has appointed Mark Kelly to the new role of Vice President, Metro Supply Chain USA, effective September 6, 2022. As the company furthers its significant growth plans in North America and Europe, Kelly will lead the development of Metro Supply Chain’s business in the United States.



“Mark is an experienced supply chain leader with more than 25 years working with global logistics providers in the technology, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods verticals across many U.S. states,” said Chris Fenton, Metro Supply Chain’s new President and CEO. “Mark has a proven ability to select and develop best-in-class talent on diverse and inclusive high performing teams.”

Kelly will be responsible for every aspect of Metro Supply Chain’s operations in the United States, including leading the development of technology-driven supply chain solutions that meet the complex needs organizations are facing today, ensuring a high level of quality assurance, and reinforcing the strong people-focused culture embedded in the entire organization.

“Mark is an experienced leader in the supply chain and logistics space, including his latest role as VP of Operations for a global third-party logistics provider where he was responsible for a portfolio of sites and managed a significant P&L,” said Murray Brabender, Metro Supply Chain’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are confident he will bring great value to our customers and team.”

Kelly holds an MBA from Northeastern University and a BLS in Mathematics from Boston University. He will be based in the United States and will travel regularly to meet the needs of the business and team. Kelly reports directly into COO Brabender.

“I am excited to support Metro Supply Chain implement its impressive growth strategy in the United States,” said Kelly. “I look forward to helping our US customers continue to adapt to all the disruptions and challenges they are facing in this volatile economic and political environment and come out stronger with a well-designed and managed supply chain operation.”

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner for some of the world’s fastest growing and most recognizable organizations. Managing more than 12 million square feet in over 96 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000, it is the largest privately-owned supply chain solutions company based in Canada. For almost 50 years, Metro Supply Chain’s scale, wide capabilities and entrepreneurial structure has enabled it to meet its customers’ most challenging supply chain needs, including the creation of complex e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery networks.

For more information, contact:

Alison Wood, Head of Marketing and Communications

awood@metroscg.com

Tel: +1 437 332-4361