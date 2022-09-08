Blippar Launches Integration with Sketchfab, Giving Creators Free Access to Thousands of 3D Models

LONDON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blippar , the leading technology and content platform specialising in augmented reality (AR), has integrated Sketchfab , one of the world’s largest 3D assets libraries, into Blippbuilder , Blippar’s easy-to-use AR creation tool. Within Blippbuilder, new and existing users now have instant free access to thousands of 3D models and assets, allowing creators to construct AR scenes in a few clicks. This integration alleviates the need for users to create 3D assets from scratch or source them elsewhere, making the AR creation process even quicker and easier.



Without having to leave the Blippbuilder platform, users now have access to all the assets and functionality needed to create immersive AR experiences. The partnership furthers Blippar’s goal of supporting creators by making cross-platform AR content authoring as easy as possible. Earlier this month, Blippar removed all costs associated with Blippbuilder, including view-based pricing, making it free to create and publish. Additionally, Blippar recently launched a suite of AR Start Projects, which are added to all new Blippbuilder accounts. These sample experiences highlight the possibilities of AR creation and are completely customisable for users to edit and explore at their own pace. And by integrating Sketchfab into the platform, users now have even more creative freedom at no additional cost.

The integration provides users of all experience levels with a seamless solution to sourcing 3D assets, removing any concern about obtaining the correct file type or model format. Users simply sign up for free or login to their Blippbuilder account to access the Sketchfab library in the menu panel. Blippar handles all technical logistics around hosting – the only decision for the user is where they want to share the experience, be that across the web or any social media platform. Once the experience is live, users across the globe can interact with it via QR code or URL using a smartphone.

"The future of the physical world is one overlaid by augmented reality content, and at Blippar our no-code tool will enable creators to populate this dimension. Integrating Sketchfab into Blippbuilder will benefit the 250k users already creating with us, and encourage those who are yet to turn their hands to AR creation to get stuck in. At Blippar we're incredibly excited to develop our partnership with Sketchfab in order to make AR content authoring simple and powerful,” said Faisal Galaria, CEO of Blippar.

The extensive selection of 3D assets now available within Blippbuilder will enable creators across all industries, from education and training to architecture, design and retail, to build and communicate any message of their choosing. The minimal impact on budget and resources, with 3D assets instantly available in the platform, will also empower a new cohort of creators who may not have previously considered AR creation to embrace the opportunity and start building. Widening global access to the building and publishing of AR content will increase the number of published interactive experiences that end users are seeking, and in turn populate the foundations of the Metaverse.

"Our mission at Sketchfab is to make 3D accessible and our library gives creators instant access to 3D content – the companies and tools we partner with must share this simplicity. From the outset, it was clear that Blippbuilder reflects this value, seamlessly allowing users to build AR content. We’re happy to put our library in the hands of Blippbuilder users and are excited to see the assets come to life in AR,” said Alban Denoyel, Sketchfab Co-founder and CEO.

To find out more, sign up for Blippbuilder and explore the Sketchfab library visit Blippbuilder .

About Blippar

Through the use of technology at the cutting edge of AR design, Blippar is leading the way for the three-dimensional, digital revolution. Their SaaS tools and in-house studio are designed to empower everyone – from bedroom developers to advanced creatives and brands – to create, experience and share AR that is accessible from anywhere in this world, directly in a mobile browser.

Blippar offers two distinct AR self-creation options: Blippbuilder, the easy-to-use, yet powerful 'AR for all’ creation platform, and WebAR SDK, the advanced developer toolkit for enterprise users. Immersive AR experiences powered by Blippar’s SaaS tools can be accessed from any smartphone or 'head-mounted' device, placing the potential of AR into the hands of everyone.

There are three types of AR experiences that can be created within Blippbuilder: SLAM based AR, which anchors content within the user’s physical environment; Marker based AR, which utilises physically designed print and objects as a gateway for audiences to enter AR experiences; and GYRO, which immerses the user within interactive 360° experiences and environments.

Studio B crafts award-winning experiences across an exhaustive range of industries from eCommerce, CPG and entertainment, to tourism and education. Clients include Google, PepsiCo, Rockstar Energy, OnePlus, Hulu, General Mills and P&G, to name just a few.

Visit Blippar.com to learn more.

About Sketchfab

Sketchfab is empowering a new era of creativity by making it easy for anyone to publish and find 3D content online. With a community of millions of creators who have published millions of models, they are the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D.

Sketchfab’s technology is integrated with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform, and is compatible across every browser, operating system, desktop, and mobile. Sketchfab also supports VR and AR on compatible hardware.

Contact:

Neil Davies

PR for Blippar

neil@broadsheetcomms.com