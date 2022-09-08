Great Place to Work® Names Frequence One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ in 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Frequence as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™. This is Frequence’s first time being named to Fortune’s list, that Frequence is one of the best companies to work for in the country.



The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. In that survey, 90% of Frequence’s employees said Frequence is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"We are grateful to be recognized on this distinguished list of great companies in the advertising and marketing sectors," said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. "At Frequence, each employee contributes to our overall culture and company experience. This honor is a true indicator of our commitment to each other and our clients, making Frequence a great place to work."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing.”

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multi-channel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

About the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey . Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

