THE OVARIAN CANCER COMMUNITY DEMANDS BETTER OUTCOMES

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday September 11*, thousands of Canadians will take to parks and trails across the country to raise vital funds to advance research, as well as provide access to the treatment and support programs for people diagnosed with or at risk of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the most fatal women’s cancer in Canada – 3,100 women are diagnosed with the disease annually and five women are lost to the disease daily. But ongoing research of the disease provides a source of hope for those at risk or diagnosed, and the annual Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope remains the largest and most powerful event of its kind dedicated to driving change.

“When I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was shocked,” says Debora Duclair, a Montreal resident living with ovarian cancer. “We were an active family, and I was only in my early 40’s. I couldn’t believe outcomes have not changed in 50 years for people diagnosed with this disease. Ovarian Cancer Canada is changing that. And those who walk with us bring hope to families like mine.”

The Walk takes place annually during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in Canada and each year those diagnosed with the disease come together and walk in solidarity. Debora participated in her first Walk in 2016. She says, “When I signed up for the Walk, chemotherapy had deprived me of my energetic self. Finishing the five kilometres at the Walk felt like climbing a mountain. It was liberating.”

After two years of virtual Walks, Ovarian Cancer Canada is giving participants the option to walk in person at one of 22 locations across the country or sign up as a virtual participant. All participants are encouraged to join the online closing ceremonies and connect with supporters from coast to coast to coast.

“We are looking forward to returning to Canada’s beautiful parks and routes while providing everyone the opportunity to support the cause and join us virtually. The pandemic has taught us to shift and change things up, find new ways to connect and maintain those vital touchpoints for our community,” says Tania Vrionis, Chief Executive Officer, Ovarian Cancer Canada. “It’s a very special moment when people from all walks of life come together in support of this cause and work together to improve outcomes for others, it’s a bond that cannot be broken.”

While the event celebrates the hope for the future and progress being made against the disease, as well as raising vital funds for research, advocacy and support, local volunteer organizers and participants alike acknowledge survival rates for women with ovarian cancer are far from where they should be. Many communities will also take time during their Walk to honour the legacies and memories of women who have passed from the disease.

“One out of every two women diagnosed with this disease won’t live to see another five years. That is simply unacceptable,” adds Vrionis. “We have a lot to walk for on Sunday, September 11. We are walking for hope, for progress, and walking for a brighter future for everyone affected by this disease.”

* The Walk in Charlottetown, PEI will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

About the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope

Founded by Peggy Truscott in 2002, the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope is the largest and most powerful event of its kind in the country. Organized in more than 22 communities nationwide and virtually, it is the only initiative that directs all awareness and fundraising to overcoming ovarian cancer. For information, visit ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca

About Ovarian Cancer Canada

Ovarian Cancer Canada champions the health and well-being of women with ovarian cancer and others at risk of the disease while advancing research to save lives. Ovarian Cancer Canada is the only national charity dedicated to overcoming the disease with a vision to see women with ovarian cancer, and all women at risk of the disease, live fuller, better, longer lives. Get involved or donate at www.ovariancanada.org.

Or follow us at:

Facebook: @OvarianCancerCanada

Twitter: @OvarianCanada

Instagram: @ovariancancercanada

Attachments