Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA Merge and Unveil New Name, Humane Animal Partners

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware Humane Association (DHA) and Delaware SPCA have officially completed a rebranding process and are pleased to announce the name of their newly combined organization, Humane Animal Partners (HAP).

The organizations merged in order to combine strengths and will now better serve the community, provide more access to programs and services, have a greater impact, and save more animals. Former Delaware Humane Association Executive Director, Patrick Carroll, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new organization while Anne Cavanaugh, former Executive Director of Delaware SPCA, will serve as Chief Operating Officer.

This monumental occasion for animal welfare in Delaware was marked by an official unveiling of the new name and logo at the Stanton/Christiana location (formerly Delaware SPCA) on September 7. Key organization leadership and staff, supporting partners, and state/government representatives, including Senator Kyle Evans Gay, Representative Kim Williams, Senator Jack Walsh, Senator Stephanie Hansen, the Office of Animal Welfare, Food Bank of Delaware, J.P. Morgan & Chase, and more were in attendance to help celebrate the official opening chapter of Humane Animal Partners.

Over the past year, the organization engaged a core team to oversee the rebranding process and retained the well-known marketing firm, Aloysius, Butler, and Clark (AB&C)—one of the largest full-service agencies in the mid-Atlantic, with strong roots in Delaware—to help guide the process.

The new organization’s name was carefully chosen based on extensive research, core values, and commitment to the community. The word "humane" resonates with all animal lovers, as it speaks to kindness, compassion, and doing the right thing for animals and people. It also implies a core value of HAP’s lifesaving approach, its commitment to being a no-kill rescue organization. The word “partners” holds significance because HAP values the importance of partnerships – the work of saving animals in need is never done alone.

“We believe that animal wellbeing involves seeing them from a larger perspective, in the context of human health, social work, and community resources. We know that helping our community alongside others also helps animals’,” states HAP’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Carroll. Carroll continues, “We are excited to move forward as Humane Animal Partners and have a significant impact on animal welfare in Delaware.”

Delaware SPCA and DHA officially merged earlier this year, boasting an impressive 200+ years of collective history, after years of partnering on animal transports, pet food pantry events, and sharing resources. This long history of collaboration positions Humane Animal Partners to have greater ability to innovate, centralize, and reduce duplication of services; produce greater programmatic impact; and simplify access to services across the Delaware region.

“Before we officially came together, both organizations already had long-standing reputations and shared missions to support animals and people in Delaware; and as Humane Animal Partners, that will absolutely continue,” says Anne Cavanaugh, Chief Operating Officer of HAP. Cavanaugh continues, “As Humane Animal Partners, we will fulfill our missions more fully, and help the lives of even more animals and people.”

With adoption and community resource centers in Wilmington, Stanton/Christiana, and Rehoboth Beach, Humane Animal Partners will continue to provide vital lifesaving services for both animals and the people who love them throughout the entire state and surrounding areas. HAP will provide animal rescue—including temporary housing and adoption services—in addition to community services, such as: low-cost spay/neuter, veterinary care, and vaccination clinics; free pet food pantries; the Tailroad Express animal transport program; and much more.

As Humane Animal Partners looks toward the future, there will be an increased focus on the importance of partnerships. HAP will seek to work collaboratively with other animal welfare and community service organizations.

HAP’s new website will launch later this fall at humaneanimalpartners.org. Until then, members of the community can still visit delawarehumane.org and delspca.org to browse adoptable animals, as well as learn about services offered, volunteering, exciting upcoming events, and more. Those interested in supporting their lifesaving work are encouraged to donate at delawarehumane.org or delspca.org.

About Humane Animal Partners

Known formerly as Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA, Humane Animal Partners is committed to connecting people with animals, building strong relationships to better the community, and preventing cruelty to animals. These pillars are brought to life through programs that provide shelter and adoption for unwanted and homeless pets, reduce pet overpopulation through affordable spay/neuter, and enable pet retention by providing low-cost veterinary services. Humane Animal Partners will launch a new website later this fall at humaneanimalpartners.org including the new mission statement and values. In the meantime, visit delawarehumane.org and delspca.org to adopt, volunteer, donate, and more.

###

Attachments