Sage and Square® partner to help small businesses take more control of their finances

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), and Square, the global payments technology provider, today announce a new partnership, focused on helping small businesses work smarter and save time, freeing them up to grow their businesses.



The partnership allows Sage Accounting and Square’s point of sale (POS) software to integrate, and it is now live in Canada, the UK and Ireland. It means customers using both products can do business and take payments anywhere – in-person, online or over the phone. Sales data then flows seamlessly into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books up-to-date and accurate.

For accountants managing small businesses’ books, the integration makes it easier to see and easily access clients’ latest financial data, with transactions synced into Sage Accounting daily.

“As digital payment methods increase in popularity among consumers, it’s critical for small businesses to be able to process cashless transactions with ease,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director, Sage Canada. “The Sage and Square partnership will help Canadian retailers stay on top of their sales transactions, get paid with confidence, and know their books are covered with Sage Accounting.”

“When the world went online during the pandemic, technology helped businesses survive,” said Jason Lalor, Executive Director at Square Europe. “One of the lasting benefits we’ve seen for businesses, was the shift to digital ways of working and selling. This switch is providing solutions to challenges across the professional services sector by allowing businesses to be agile. Our sellers are continuously finding new and more efficient ways of working that prioritize expertise, implementing technology, and setting their business apart in an increasingly competitive landscape. We’re excited to see how this partnership with Sage strengthens SMB growth.”

Key benefits of the Sage Accounting and Square POS integration for SMB customers:

Seamlessly updating customers’ books – all sales and payment transactions processed through Square POS will be reconciled automatically in Sage Accounting daily. Processing sales anywhere, anytime: Combining Sage’s software with the option to add easy-to-use POS hardware to support cashless selling, in-person, online or over the phone.

Up-to-date, accurate visibility of a business’ position, easily accessed. Enjoying an optimized customer experience: Ability to offer loyalty programs and delve into the data to understand customer behaviour.

Ability to offer loyalty programs and delve into the data to understand customer behaviour. Getting support, around the clock: Customers can access 24/7 support when using the integration, through a service provided by Amaka, a global leader in accounting integration and automation software, which powers the connection between Sage and Square.



The integration is now available to Sage and Square customers in Canada via Sage Accounting & Square | Sage Canada and Square App Marketplace.



Media contact:

Monique Daniel

Sage

monique.daniel@sage.com

(905) 781-0758



About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-ca/

About Square

Square helps sellers more easily run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. Square is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services. For more information, visit https://squareup.com/ca/en