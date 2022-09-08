Ambient.ai Unveils New Weapon and Early-Warning Detection Capabilities to Accelerate Response and Prevent High-Severity Incidents

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient.ai , the computer vision intelligence company transforming physical security, today announced new threat detection and response capabilities, including the ability to identify weapons like firearms and knives and the precursors to high-severity incidents like unauthorized entry and crowd commotion. The update adds 25 new behaviors to a threat detection library that now encompasses more than 150 threat signatures. With Ambient.ai automated threat detection security and operations teams are alerted to threats in real-time and can intervene before incidents escalate.



High-severity security incidents continue to plague organizations with 88% of businesses reporting a dramatic increase in physical threat activity compared to last year. Meanwhile, security teams lack the tools necessary to identify these high-severity threats and their early warning signs, and as a result are forced to react after the incident has already escalated. By automatically detecting high-severity threats (including person brandishing a firearm) as well as the precursors to security incidents (such as fence jumping, tailgating, and loitering), Ambient.ai provides security and operations teams with early warning signs – enabling 10X faster response times and helping prevent serious incidents altogether.

"High-severity incidents happen at a moment's notice. Once a weapon is drawn, every second matters. When security teams are forced to react to security incidents after they escalate, they lose critical time in their response,” said Shikhar Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of Ambient.ai. “Ambient.ai employs a near-human level of perception to continually monitor for and detect threats and early warning signs. When detected, security teams are alerted instantly, enabling them to respond ten-times faster, prevent acts of violence, and achieve better security outcomes.”

Early indicators of high-severity incidents, including sudden egress, tailgating, perimeter breaches and more, enable security teams to intervene proactively and increase their ability to prevent escalation. In addition to identifying the presence of a firearm, the update enables enterprises to immediately detect 25 new threat signatures across six distinct categories:

“With hybrid work driving changing work patterns and needs, Impossible Foods’ commitment to security depends on focusing on legitimate security threats and minimizing alarm noise,” said Brian Kellmann, Director of Security Engineering & Infrastructure, Impossible Foods. “Since our rollout with Ambient.ai, we have been able to enhance our threat detection capabilities and reduce false alarms by over 97% – representing a significant enhancement in overall security for the company.”

