Video Engagement Platform Livestorm Introduces Enterprise Features to Improve Virtual Meetings and Webinar Events

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestorm, the first video engagement platform that enables people to manage their meetings and webinars, today announced the addition of nine new features designed with enterprise customers in mind.

Making virtual event planning easier and more seamless is at the core of Livestorm’s mission. To update customers with the latest, users will now have access to the marketing automation integration. This integration allows consumers to merge HubSpot, Marketo, and Pardot automatically to the virtual event’s marketing and reporting. Now, enterprise organizations can streamline all aspects of event planning in one place.

In order to accommodate a meeting of any size, enterprise customers can now host meetings with 2 attendees anywhere to 3,000 attendees. This allows companies to simplify their video conferencing needs and use one single tool for any meeting. Simplifying operations will also be implemented as companies can now access multiple workspaces under one contract with unified billing and reporting.

Maintaining a professional atmosphere can be challenging when working from home. With Livestorm’s integration with Krisp, users can feel more confident during their virtual calls with coworkers and customers. Krisp is an AI-powered software solution that provides tools to communicate more effectively in online meetings. Livestorm customers can now access Krisp’s features, including bi-directional noise cancellation, echo and voice cancellation, and high-quality virtual backgrounds that work on any online conferencing solution.

Security of employees is top-of-mind for all, and with the latest SAML SSO feature, teams can now be guaranteed secure access to Livestorm. Additional new features include advanced custom reporting, which provides customers with tailor-made reporting dashboards built by Livestorm’s solution engineers, RTMP Ingestion, which equips video streaming setups with easy access to events and meetings, and control over video location, which invites users to join from alternative regions without experiencing delays due to video streaming regulations. Finally, custom enterprise integrations advance all enterprise accounts by including tailor-made integrations to its software.

"Implementing the features customers wish to see in the Livestorm product is something we take pride in. We’re excited to strengthen our enterprise product offerings and help customers have a seamless video conferencing experience,” says Gilles Bertaux, co-founder and CEO of Livestorm.

About Livestorm

Livestorm, founded in 2016, is the first video engagement platform that enables people to manage their professional video events, such as meetings and webinars from start to finish.

Unlike traditional webinar or video conferencing software, Livestorm provides teams with integrated tools to manage and deliver memorable live or on-demand video experiences from start to finish. With Livestorm, unblock traditional video conferencing silos, and use an end-to-end video engagement platform for your meetings and events. Get access to email templates and sequences, customizable registration pages, email delivery tracking, website widgets, built-in social sharing, and much more.

Forget boring meetings and events with little interaction. With Livestorm, you can choose from a host of features to engage participants: launch polls, answer questions, send emojis, share files, and much more. Finally, take data-driven decisions thanks to Livestorm's integrated dashboard to track registrations, attendance, and participant engagement. Integrate Livestorm with Salesforce or HubSpot CRM to leverage the data from any event.

Livestorm is built with ease of use in mind. We serve companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500s. Brands like Shopify, Honda, Spendesk, Front and Revolut trust Livestorm to organize their online meetings, webinars, and virtual events alike. Livestorm's customers come from various sectors, including technology, education, healthcare, government, media, real estate, and many others.

Livestorm is available in 24 languages, connecting users all over the world.



