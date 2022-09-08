32 Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from 32 shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq, NYSE, and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
The Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:
- To provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.
- To showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.
This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today.
The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.
The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.
1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
This one-day conference, known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.
LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER
- Mrs. Karrie Trauth, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Shipping & Maritime
Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited
REGISTRATION
PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS
SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:
- Dry Bulk
- Containers
- Offshore Wind
- LNG
- LPG
- Product Tankers
- Crude Tankers
- Analyst Panel
INDUSTRY TOPICS: ADDRESS
- 1x1 Discussion with Semiramis Paliou, CEO Of Diana Shipping (DSX)
- Global Commerce & Global Supply Chain Challenges
- The Evolving Landscape Of Ship Finance
- M&A And Industry Consolidation
- Energy Transition & Shipping
- Update On U.S. Sanctions
- Economics & Implementations of the Russian Oil Price Cap
PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES – 32 COMPANIES
- A.P. Moller Maersk
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation
- BW LPG
- Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd.
- D'Amico International Shipping
- Dorian LPG Ltd.(NYSE:LPG)
- Diana Shipping
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
- Eneti Inc.
- Eurodry Ltd.
- Euroseas Ltd.
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN)
- GasLog Partners LP
- Genco Shipping & Trading
- GMS
- Hafnia
- International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
- MSC Group
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)
- Oldendorff Carriers
- Overseas Shipholding Group
- Ridgebury Tankers
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)
- Seamax Capital Management
- Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited
- Star Bulk Carriers
- Teekay Tankers
- TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)
- Wan Hai Lines
TARGET AUDIENCE
The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.