Pace® Life Sciences Acquires Biopharma Global, Expanding FDA Regulatory Affairs Strategy and Consulting Capabilities to the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Markets

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Life Sciences, LLC, a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a subsidiary of Pace®, a science and technology company, announced today that it has acquired Biopharma Global (Biopharma). Biopharma specializes in full-service regulatory support for orphan products to treat rare diseases and non-orphan products to treat indications with unmet medical needs.

"Pace® provides great value in our marketplace through our technical expertise and by meeting the strong commitments we make to our clients that rely on us to successfully advance their programs through development," said Eric Roman, CEO of Pace®. "The acquisition of Biopharma Global extends our reach further into regulatory strategy, guidance, and support in key therapeutic areas and greatly extends the reach of Pace® into our markets."

Expertise gained through the Biopharma acquisition allows Pace® to extend the following capabilities to its clients:

Regulatory strategy development

Regulatory affairs submissions including FDA and EMA applications

IND applications

Orphan drug consulting

Rare pediatric disease designations

Fast track designations

Biologics license applications

"The Biopharma Global team brings strong expertise in early drug development with sound regulatory strategy guidance and robust submission support," notes Greg Kupp, President of Pace® Life Sciences. "These services greatly enhance the continuity of offerings we provide to our clients and helps them to efficiently drive new drug candidates through the development process."

In the coming months, Biopharma will transition to the Pace® brand. The Biopharma operation is located in Vienna, Virginia, and joins Pace® Life Sciences locations near Boston, MA, Salem, NH, Philadelphia, PA, Ann Arbor, MI, San Diego, CA, St. Paul, MN, and San Germán, PR.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL

BioPharma Global is a mission-driven corporation dedicated to using our FDA and EMA regulatory expertise and knowledge of various therapeutics areas to help drug developers advance treatments for the disease communities with high unmet medical needs. We have assembled a team of globally-recognized experts in the rare diseases and other under-served disease areas, including former FDA staff, and a variety of scientists who have many successful orphan drug designations and other expedited program submissions to their credit. We maintain a completely customer-centric, transparent process through the entirety of our projects. BIOPHARMAGLOBAL.com

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, CTM manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries from our network of CDMO sites, GMP analytical testing laboratories, and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts, and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. Part of the Pace® Science and Technology Company, Pace® Life Sciences operates a network of multiple CDMO sites, FDA-registered GMP analytical testing laboratories, and regulatory and manufacturing support service centers across the United States. Learn more at PACELABS.com

ABOUT PACE®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation. More at PACELABS.com

