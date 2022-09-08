Brewers Supply Group Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership With Global Natural Hop Oil Extract Supplier

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brewers Supply Group (BSG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Rahr Corporation, announced a new distribution partnership today with the United Kingdom-based Totally Natural Solutions (TNS). TNS provides innovative, natural hop oil extracts, and this partnership will provide craft brewers in the U.S. access to a wide range of hop aromas and flavors exclusively through BSG.

TNS uses its patented, sustainable hop oil fractionation process to deliver clean label hop extracts to complement or replace the use of hop cones and pellets, adding aroma and flavor across a range of lager, IPA, and low-alcohol beer styles.

"Today's craft beer consumer is a global beer drinker. By partnering with Totally Natural Solutions, BSG is following up on our commitment to bring craft brewers in North America a diversity of ingredients from around the world," said JD Dempsey, president of BSG. "We are excited to provide our customers access to a wide range of hop products, allowing them to innovate across an enormous breadth of beer styles. We believe this is the future of hops and can't wait to see the impact TNS brings to the craft brewing industry here in the United States."

BSG will offer products in TNS's HopInspiration® portfolio, which covers core hop varieties as well as new innovative solutions. Brewers who use the hop oil extracts can improve the intensity and consistency in their beer. Benefits include reducing waste, allowing the balance of bitterness, aroma and flavor to be easily corrected if needed. They also reduce inventory and simplify supply chains, ensuring availability of hop varieties.

"This is an exciting partnership agreement for us to supply our HopInspiration® portfolio throughout the United States. While we are seeing global demand for our products to deliver high-quality natural hops, the U.S. marketplace has not yet had the opportunity to access what we have to offer," said Colin Wilson, CEO of TNS. "BSG represents a milestone in the growing credibility of our technologies and portfolio, and we are proud to continue our company's growth through this partnership."

BSG customers will have access to the TNS products later this fall.

ABOUT RAHR CORPORATION

Rahr Corporation is a trusted leader in the food and beverage industries, providing high-quality ingredients and services to customers around the world. For 175 years, the company has been owned and operated by the Rahr family. Rahr Corporation is an international company made up of several business units including Gambrinus Malting, Brewers Supply Group (BSG), BSG Hops, Bevie, Bintani, Bushel Boy Farms and Koda Energy. Rahr operates the largest single-site malting facility in the world at its headquarters in Shakopee, Minnesota. Learn more at Rahr.com.

ABOUT BREWERS SUPPLY GROUP (BSG)

Since 2004, Brewers Supply Group (BSG) has earned the trust of its customers by delivering the finest brewing ingredients at competitive prices, all backed by outstanding customer service and depth of industry experience. With distribution centers strategically located across North America and an FSSC 22000-certified hop processing facility in the Pacific Northwest, BSG is within easy reach of most breweries. BSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rahr Corporation. Learn more at BSGcraft.com.

ABOUT TOTALLY NATURAL SOLUTIONS (TNS)

Totally Natural Solutions (TNS) specializes in the extraction of natural hop aromas and flavors, offering solutions for homebrew, craft and industrial brewers. Situated in Kent, England, and distributed globally, TNS was formed in 2013 by former Barth Haas Director Colin Wilson. Made using the highest-quality hop cones, produced without the use of solvents or addition of flavor-boosting chemicals, TNS offers a totally natural solution for late and dry hop additions. Learn more at TotallyNaturalSolutions.com.

