EverestLabs Opens Robot Operation Center to Monitor Accuracy, Efficacy, and Health of Worldwide Robot Installations

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverestLabs , developer of RecycleOS℠, the first AI-enabled operating system for recycling, today announced the opening of its Robot Operation Center (ROC), the first-ever centralized monitoring service for robotic cells installed in materials recovery facilities (MRFs). Monitored by the engineering staff at EverestLabs’ headquarters in Fremont, Calif. and a team in Chennai, India, the ROC helps optimize the performance of EverestLabs’ robotics cells in MRFs worldwide and removes the need for reactive maintenance.



Included in the price of the RecycleOS℠ robotics solution, the ROC is monitored 24/7 by a team of engineers and technologists who track productivity and maintenance needs, such as pick efficiency and accuracy, changes in the material stream on conveyor lines due to upstream issues, the need to replace suction cups, and more. The linchpin of the ROC is EverestLabs’ RecycleOS℠ at each MRF. RecycleOS℠ is the only full-stack enterprise AI software and robotics solution for recycling plants, CPG companies, and packaging manufacturers.

“We have peace of mind knowing our robotic cells are being monitored 24/7 by the EverestLabs team at the Robot Operation Center,” said Rob Pollard, Maintenance Manager and Ernesto Jauregui, MRF Manager at Alameda County Industries. “Thanks to this team, our plant shift supervisors and maintenance staff can focus on other responsibilities around the facility without worrying about robot maintenance. All while simultaneously meeting the recovery of recyclables and quality control goals.”

Operators at MRFs work hard as they try to maintain pace with the materials they receive and process, while also managing equipment and addressing staffing issues. The 24/7 monitoring service helps deliver maximum recovery with minimal effort from plant operators. As a result, plant operators can focus on running their plant and only tending to robotic cells on an as needed basis. Furthermore, MRF operators are experiencing a 25-40% increase in recovery with EverestLabs as there is no unmonitored downtime that can take hours or even days to correct with other providers.

“We not only hear from the operations center about necessary robotics cell maintenance proactively, but also about any big swings on materials distribution on the conveyor. As a result, we can address upstream equipment issues (ex: optical sorters etc.) at a faster pace,” said Jeff Dobert, Director of Operations at Bay Counties SMaRT. “Thanks to this team, our plant operators/shift supervisors and mechanics can focus on other responsibilities around the facility without worrying about robot maintenance. All while simultaneously increasing the recovery of recyclables and exceeding our content goals.”

“MRF operators are sophisticated and require the same powerful AI and automation capabilities used by the world’s leading companies,” said JD Ambati, founder and CEO of EverestLabs. “We opened the Robot Operations Center to help MRF operators lead recycling into the 21st century. The new center allows us to further provide MRFs with access to full-stack enterprise AI software and robotics that assure vertical integration, efficiency, and allow for continuous improvement at plants.”

About EverestLabs

EverestLabs is a leading climate tech company and the developer of RecycleOS℠, the only full-stack enterprise AI software and robotics solution for recycling plants, CPG companies, and packaging manufacturers to achieve decarbonization. EverestLabs solutions increase the recovery of recyclables at recycling plants (material recovery facilities) and enable CPG companies and packaging manufacturers to exceed their ESG, EPR, and recycled content goals. EverestLabs is funded by leading American, Canadian, and Japanese venture funds. https://www.everestlabs.ai